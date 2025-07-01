Scientists launch innovative project to address drinking water issue that impacts billions: 'Technology should address real-world needs'

A new National Science Foundation grant is funding a $6 million project to bring clean water and reliable energy to hard‑to‑reach rural towns.

According to Nevada Today, the effort, dubbed Mobile Energy‑Water Reuse Systems (MEWRS), kicked off this spring. It brings together researchers at Louisiana Tech, Jackson State, and the University of Nevada, Reno, with $1.7 million going straight to Nevada over four years.

"Technology should address real‑world needs, especially in communities where access to clean water and energy is limited," said David Hanigan, the lead investigator at Nevada, per Nevada Today.

The goal is clear: build mobile systems that treat water to safe drinking levels and power themselves off‑grid.

More than four billion people globally lack access to safe drinking water, according to a study published in Science. Lack of clean water contributes to disease and hunger, and it wastes resources. MEWRS could change that.

In a similar case, villages are using sand filters to purify water affordably. Mobile treatment units helped after Hurricane Fiona in Puerto Rico, giving people safe water quickly. And community-run kiosks in Ghana are creating jobs and making drinking water safer.

In partnership with locals, the team will tailor each unit to community needs.

"By working directly with communities, we can design systems that are practical and effective for their daily lives," said Loretta Singletary, the project's community outreach liaison.

Systems will recycle wastewater and use renewable energy storage. That means lower costs and cleaner water.

This also supports big sustainability goals. Cleaner water helps wildlife, rejuvenates ecosystems, and steadies the water supply during droughts. Communities gain independence and save money on fuel and bottled water. It's a win for public health and for the planet.

The project will also spur local economies. Local manufacturing partnerships might create jobs and new businesses in Nevada, Mississippi, and Louisiana. Plus, students will get hands‑on training in nanomaterials, electrochemistry, and water chemistry.

As decentralised water systems roll out, rural towns could soon tap into reliable, clean drinking water. And thanks to recycled wastewater and cleaner energy, communities stand to benefit — and nature does, too.

