Mercedes driver says 'Stop it!' after trunk keeps popping open on its own

The longer those problems go unchecked, the more time, money, and patience they can consume.

Online viewers are sympathizing with a Mercedes owner after he posted a video showing a strange problem with his sedan: the trunk keeps popping open by itself, almost on cue.

What happened?

The car owner, Xavier Schneiderman (@bemzotoast), begins the video by saying, "Guys, I'm not even joking," before trying to show what is happening.

While the trunk stays shut for a brief moment after he closes it, he responds, "Oh, now you don't want to do it?" Then he holds up his keys so viewers can see he is not accidentally pressing the release.

But as soon as he gets into the driver's seat, the trunk opens again. "Stop it!" he shouted at the car, and in an Instagram caption, he summed up his request for advice in one word: "Help."

Motor1 spotlighted the expletive-filled clip from the Connecticut man showing the malfunction, which now has nearly 15 million views on TikTok alone.

People in the comments joked about the car's impeccable timing. "What?! No! He's guilty! Look at his guilty little face! Guilty I say!" one person wrote.

Another added, "Your car rage baiting you is hilarious."

Beyond representing a massive safety hazard, a trunk that will not stay shut can leave belongings exposed, drain the battery if interior lights remain on, and make a vehicle less secure when parked.

Letting the issue linger can also make the repair more expensive. The cause might be an electrical problem, something unintentionally activating the trunk release, a misaligned striker, or a faulty latch.

The longer those problems go unchecked, the more time, money, and patience they can consume. This kind of issue can disrupt commutes, errands, and workdays.

If your trunk or hatch keeps opening on its own, start by checking the simplest possibilities. Make sure the key fob button is not stuck, see whether an interior trunk-release switch is getting bumped, and consider whether a hands-free opening feature could be activated when it should not.

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