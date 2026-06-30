Texas EV road trip puts Mercedes-Benz's 400-kW charging network to a 700-mile test

Fast, easy-to-use public chargers reduce the need for separate apps, adapters, and payment systems.

Texas is a great place to test any electric vehicle's range, and a new road-trip vlog is investigating whether the charging network is sufficient for a massive trip.

On a roughly 700-mile drive from Dallas to Houston and back, EV creators, who call themselves "The Electric Duo," put Mercedes-Benz's High-Power Charging to a real-world stress test.

What's happening?

For the Texas drive, Patrick and Liv of The Electric Duo tested the Mercedes-Benz High-Power Charging network, filming stops at Buc-ee's locations and other roadside fast-charging sites.

The video highlights the convenience and speed of the car's High-Power Charging as they made their way across the state.

As The Electric Duo explains, they also got to try out an "Omni Port" option that lets drivers choose between CCS and NACS connectors.

Across the Lone Star State, the Electric Duo found that the network easily powered them to Houston and back, meaning it met and exceeded their needs.

Why does it matter?

Road-tripping remains one of the biggest questions around EV ownership. A long Texas route combines long distances, high-speed interstate driving, and the need for dependable charging stops.

Fast, easy-to-use public chargers reduce the need for separate apps, adapters, and payment systems. EVs can also save drivers money on fuel costs compared with gas-powered cars, and they typically require less routine maintenance because they have fewer parts that require regular service, such as oil changes.

And reliable highway charging helps preserve those savings for drivers who want one car that works for both commuting and longer trips. Of course, road-trip charging and everyday charging are often different.

Public fast chargers are crucial for long drives, but most savings come from charging at home, where electricity is often significantly cheaper than at public stations.

Plus, multi-connector stations and Plug & Charge features can help smooth over one of the most frustrating parts of the current charging landscape: inconsistency.