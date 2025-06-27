All-electric Mercedes semi-truck sets strange world record with six-hour backward drive: 'Impressive to see'

Backing your car into a parking space is one thing, but imagine backing up an 805-horsepower big rig — not to park but for over 77 miles. Why? To get into the Guinness Book of World Records, of course. That's precisely what the all-electric Mercedes-Benz eActros 600 did over six hours at a racetrack in Germany.

Behind the wheel was 50-year-old Marco Hellgrewe, a seasoned pro who's no stranger to going in reverse. On the Oschersleben circuit, he averaged 12 mph while driving backward continuously for 77.5 miles, even maneuvering around 476 corners, according to New Atlas. Yes, really.

So, why does this matter — beyond the wild world record? For one, it highlights how far electric vehicle technology has come in terms of power, endurance, and control.

The eActros 600 isn't just a record-setter — it's a fully functional long-haul electric truck with serious range and torque, designed to replace traditional diesel-powered semis on the road. That means no tailpipe pollution, fewer moving parts to maintain, and much quieter operation — as well as slashed fuel costs.

While it might seem like a publicity stunt (and, sure, it is), this moment also brings attention to how EVs are reshaping heavy-duty transport — a sector responsible for a significant portion of pollution. Even when factoring in battery production and charging emissions, studies show that EVs produce significantly less lifetime carbon pollution than gas-powered vehicles. One MIT study found EVs release about 40% less carbon pollution per mile on average.

And here's where it gets even better for everyday drivers: Charging your EV with solar energy can further reduce costs. Installing solar panels at home can make fueling your electric vehicle cheaper than using public charging stations or grid electricity.

And while the savings are impressive, the truck's record performance also caught plenty of attention online. Commenters on a YouTube video were impressed. "A very amazing truck! It's perfect!" one said. Another added, "Impressive to see."

