Health food giant Marigold reveals major upgrade to products: 'A significant advancement'

Natural and organic brand Marigold Health Foods has partnered with Sonoco to upgrade its packaging, which helps it reduce its impact on the environment.

The new paper can comes with an aluminum seal and plastic lid. The packaging is 20% lighter than the old version, which "drastically" reduces the amount of fuel used to transport the goods, according to Sonoco Europe. Marigold says the paper can is also sustainably sourced and fully recyclable in the United Kingdom, where Marigold is widely available.

The company sells plant-based meat and fish alternatives, nutritional yeast flakes, bouillon cubes, and more. Its products don't contain artificial colors or flavors, preservatives, GMOs, MSG, hydrogenated oils, or palm oil.

"This development underscores our unwavering commitment to sustainability," Marigold Managing Director Peter Langsam stated.

The can is 95% paper, of which 60% is post-consumer recycled fiber. The rest of the package is a liner to protect the product.

"The new packaging development, a process spanning two years, represents a significant advancement in recyclable packaging technology," Sonoco Europe stated. "The previous packaging, which featured a cardboard body with a metal base, presented recycling challenges. By investing in new machinery, Marigold has replaced the metal end with a paper-based alternative developed by Sonoco, resulting in a next-generation, all-paper body and base. This change not only enhances the packaging's environmental footprint, it also meets the requirements for key UK and European packaging and recycling regulations."

The new package also includes the U.K.'s on-pack recycling logo, which shows consumers how to recycle their packaging.

This and similar developments in the industry are helping communities support the circular economy, which eliminates waste and pollution. Plastic packaging in particular is a major contributor to the global waste stream, and it also harms human health. That's because plastic, made from petroleum, contains toxic chemicals that have been linked to obesity, diabetes, and cancer.

To cut these risks out of your life, support brands that work toward more environmentally friendly packaging solutions, and use less plastic.

