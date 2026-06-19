Farmers may be dodging a pollination crisis, for now, by bringing in honeybee hives



A growing dependence on managed honeybee hives may be softening the agricultural effects of wild pollinator decline. A new study found that crop losses associated with inadequate pollination have decreased over the past several decades, largely because farmers are using managed bees.

What happened?

According to a report from the Courthouse News Service, researchers led by Catarina Siopa of the University of Freiburg and Portugal's University of Coimbra reviewed 165 studies published between 1950 and 2019 examining how insufficient pollination affects crop production.

Looking at 86 crops grown across multiple continents, the team found that pollination-related yield gaps were far greater in earlier decades—averaging about 73% before the 1980s—compared to roughly 26% in the 2010s.

"Current pollination management practices have become increasingly efficient in crop production systems, possibly helping to mitigate the negative impacts of wild pollinator declines," the researchers wrote.

Courthouse News Service noted the study made 790 total comparisons by evaluating naturally pollinated crops against crops that received extra pollen by hand.

Despite the efficiency of managed bees, inadequate pollination was linked to an average yield reduction of 36% across the full dataset. Around 42% of the fields in the analysis used managed pollinators, and 68% of those fields depended on the common honeybee, Apis mellifera.

Why does it matter?

Roughly 75% of the world's major crops rely on pollinators, and those crops make up about one-third of global food production, Courthouse News Service noted.

That means poor pollination can affect more than individual farms, leading to lower harvests, tighter farm margins, and potentially higher grocery bills. The study suggests managed honeybees are helping cover some of the gap, while also obscuring a deeper ecological decline.

Courthouse News reported that fields using managed pollinators showed steady improvement over time, while fields without them stayed near 35% losses tied to pollination.

The researchers said that the trend should not be taken as proof that wild pollinator declines are no longer a danger. They warned that agriculture becomes more vulnerable when pollination depends too heavily on a single species.

The authors said long-term stability will require a broader approach: protecting habitat for wild pollinators, increasing the use of managed species such as bumblebees and solitary bees, and breeding crop varieties that can partly self-pollinate.

"The stable (levels of pollination loss) under wild pollinator visitation should not be interpreted as evidence of absence of pollinator decline," the authors wrote, as reported by Courthouse News Service. "Rather, they suggest that, despite pollinator declines, the ecosystem service provided by pollinators is being maintained over time, most likely through compensatory mechanisms or functional resilience."

They also issued a direct warning about relying too heavily on honeybees alone: "Pollinator management still relies predominantly on a single species. This dependency poses significant risks to agricultural sustainability."

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