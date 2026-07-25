Malaysia tiger reserve yields frog unseen since 1922, and a stream toad new to science

The team also found an exceptionally rare freshwater fish.

A newly protected forest reserve in Malaysia is already producing the kind of breakthroughs conservationists hope for.

In a hopeful sign for healthy biodiversity, a frog last seen in 1922 has been spotted, as well as a stream toad species scientists have said is entirely new.

What happened?

During surveys in Pahang's Al-Sultan Abdullah Royal Tiger Reserve, researchers confirmed the presence of the Robinson's sticky frog, or Kalophrynus robinsoni, which had not been recorded for over a century.

The team also found an exceptionally rare freshwater fish and a stream toad that is now going through formal scientific description.

The Star reported that the discoveries were presented at a scientific symposium after the reserve's first multidisciplinary expedition.

Later in Kuala Lumpur, 74 people from research, conservation, government agencies, and local communities gathered to discuss the results. The lead researcher from Universiti Sains Malaysia, Mohd Abdul Muin Md Akil, identified both the sticky frog and the new toad species.

"To record that sighting and discover a new river toad species at the same time was truly remarkable," he said in a statement issued by the reserve.

The reserve is meant to protect habitat for critically endangered Malayan tigers and is also home to Asian elephants, Malayan gaurs, primates, and birds.

Why does it matter?

Large, intact forests can still shelter species that scientists rarely encounter — or have not yet fully documented — at a time when habitat loss is pushing many animals closer to extinction.

Healthy forests can support cleaner water, stronger ecosystems, and opportunities for research, education, and nature-based tourism that may benefit nearby communities.

The reserve aims to support the local economy in Hulu Tembeling while encouraging shared responsibility for conservation. It is also expected to play a key role in Malayan tiger recovery and preserve connected habitat that can sustain many species at once — not just one flagship animal.

What's being done?

A €1 million grant ($1.14 million) from the European Union helped launch the first expedition and support efforts to operationalize the reserve, alongside contributions from partners including the Mohamed Bin Zayed Conservation Fund.

Enggang Management Services organized the symposium with support from the fund, bringing together researchers, officials, and community members to review confirmed findings and build momentum for future study.

The next phase involves continuing surveys, formally describing the new toad species, and using the science to guide protection efforts.

"But as researchers we know that a large, unexplored forest like this reserve always has secrets waiting to be discovered," Mohd Abdul Muin said.

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