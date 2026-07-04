Madonna calls algorithms, AI, and follower counts 'the opposite of making art'

"Now, to have a record deal, you think about how many followers you have."

Madonna is fueling a fresh debate over what technology is doing to creativity after bluntly calling out AI, algorithms, and follower-count culture. For artists and fans already frustrated by an online world that can feel more optimized than human, the comments are hitting a nerve.

What happened?

In a Vogue Italia interview highlighted by a HuffPost UK report, Madonna said the business now rewards visibility and metrics in ways that feel far removed from the communal artistic spaces she remembers from earlier in her career.

"Once, you were around painters and musicians and dancers and artists in one place and working from a very pure place for each other. I value that experience a lot. Nowadays you don't do that anymore," the artist told Vogue Italia.

"Now, to have a record deal, you think about how many followers you have," Madonna added.

Madonna had sharp criticism for AI and the music industry's focus on streaming numbers. According to HuffPost UK, she called both the "opposite of taking risks," arguing that creating meaningful art has always been about taking them.

Why does it matter?

Recommendation algorithms and social metrics do not just influence what becomes popular — they can shape what gets made in the first place. If artists feel pressure to chase followers, streams, and trend-friendly formulas, audiences could ultimately be left with less experimentation, less cultural diversity, and fewer meaningful creative risks.

There is also a broader environmental angle. The rapid rise of AI has raised concerns not only about jobs and authorship but also about the enormous energy and water demands tied to the data centers powering these tools. When technology is built to maximize output rather than human connection, communities can feel the effects — from creators trying to make a living to neighborhoods facing resource-intensive infrastructure.

Madonna's comments are not just about music; they are also about protecting creative communities from systems that threaten to put metrics above passion and art.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.