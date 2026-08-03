Lucid's 2026 Gravity Grand Touring SUV makes a strong case it isn't a one-hit wonder

Few vehicles matter more to Lucid right now than the Gravity, its second model.

After a test drive in Wisconsin, the 2026 Lucid Gravity Grand Touring looked less like a tentative follow-up and more like proof the electric vehicle maker can build beyond its debut.

What happened?

At Road America in Wisconsin, content creator Zack Pradel reviewed Lucid's new Gravity Grand Touring, a luxury electric SUV with dual-motor all-wheel drive, 828 horsepower, and an EPA-estimated 437 miles of range.

For Pradel, the bigger question in his Shooting Cars review was what a second vehicle says about whether a young automaker can really execute.

He highlighted the smooth ride, quiet cabin, generous second-row space, upscale materials, and a few unusual touches — including a front trunk arrangement that can double as a seat.

The example he drove did not have a third row, he noted, even though some Gravity versions do.

He said, "This is a fantastic second product."

At the same time, he said it "feels fresh and it feels different," while noting that some of the controls are not especially user-friendly.

Why does it matter?

Its flexible, family-hauler-style interior stands out alongside the technical specs. The Gravity combines long range with the fast-charging potential of a 900-volt architecture.

Drivers can save money on fuel costs, especially compared with gas prices that can swing wildly, and EVs typically require less routine maintenance because they do not need oil changes and have fewer moving parts in the powertrain.

The Gravity also suggests that competition in the premium EV market is becoming more serious.

One commenter pointed to Lucid's apparent progress on software, writing: "This is the first Gravity review I've ever heard or seen that does not discuss software issues at some length. A good sign."

If newer EVs continue improving in usability and build quality, that could make them more appealing to shoppers who have been hesitant to make the switch.

What can I do?

The Gravity is a high-end model at around $120,000, but features that debut in luxury EVs often make their way into more affordable vehicles over time.

Charging an EV at home can cost less than using public chargers, but basic Level 1 charging tends to be slow. Qmerit provides free, instant installation estimates for faster Level 2 home charger installations.

As more automakers refine range, comfort, and software, consumers gain more viable choices — whether they want a premium SUV or a more budget-friendly commuter.

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