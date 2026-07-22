Texas, protesters seek 18-month data center freeze, warn over water, power, and land

The city is not currently being pursued by data center developers.

A growing fight over data centers reached a Lubbock, Texas, park over the weekend, where local residents gathered to demand a pause on new development they fear could strain water supplies, farmland, and the electric grid.

The protest also reflected a broader debate playing out across Texas and beyond: how communities should weigh the economic promise of AI infrastructure against its environmental and household costs.

What happened?

On Saturday evening, Citizens of Lubbock Against Data Centers gathered at Clapp Park for a protest tied to a national day of action, KCBD reported. The event also served as a signature drive for a proposed 18-month moratorium on new data center development in Lubbock.

Organizers described the rally as a community-focused event with free food and outreach, saying they were protesting in "the Lubbock way." The group has until July 28 to collect 2,410 in-person signatures on its paper petition, KCBD reported.

Sid Miller, the Texas agriculture commissioner, joined the demonstration and argued that the state should set rules before more data center projects move ahead.

"We could deal with them, have the legislation up in the books in six weeks, and we could all get around this," Miller said.

Miller said residents want proof that data centers "are not gonna drive up our electric rates and use all our water and take away our good farmland."

KCBD said State Rep. Vikki Goodwin — an Austin-area Democrat running for lieutenant governor — also used the event to emphasize how much public support is already going to the industry, saying, "We've given $1 billion worth of incentives to data centers in 2025, and that could grow to over $3-3.5 billion in the coming years."

Why does it matter?

Data centers are increasingly central to AI, cloud computing, and internet services, which means they are becoming more tightly linked to the power grid as demand grows.

While AI can offer real benefits — including helping utilities forecast demand, integrate renewable energy, and optimize batteries and transmission systems — the facilities behind those tools can also consume enormous amounts of electricity and water.

In places like West Texas, water scarcity and land use are already sensitive issues. Residents may worry that a large facility could convert agricultural land, increase grid demand, or worsen drought pressure.

Even though Mayor Mark McBrayer said Lubbock is not currently being pursued by data center developers, the protest shows many residents want rules in place before negotiations begin.

What's being done?

For now, local organizers are focused on the petition drive, which would create an 18-month freeze if it succeeds.

That kind of pause can give cities time to study likely impacts on land, water, transmission capacity, and tax incentives before projects become harder to stop or modify.

At the state level, Miller is pushing for a 30-day special legislative session on the issue, saying Texas lacks enough regulation around data center expansion, according to KCBD.

That could lead to statewide standards on siting, water use, and grid coordination.

"We're trying to raise awareness and highlight the issue," Miller said.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.