LIV's new E-Leaf trailer ditches wood and gas, packs solar power, and starts under $25,000

LIV said it's the company's first all-electric thermoplastic travel trailer.

LIV's latest travel trailer departs from the standard RV formula.

The new model replaces the usual combination of wood construction, fiberglass, and gas-powered equipment with a welded thermoplastic body, electric systems, and rooftop solar.

Here's what to know

The U.S. company has introduced the E-Leaf Offroad, which LIV described as its first all-electric thermoplastic travel trailer. As Yanko Design reported, the starting price is expected to come in below $25,000.

A major part of the design is the body construction. LIV uses a one-piece thermoplastic shell formed by joining sections into a continuous form, which can reduce leak points and help avoid some of the corrosion issues associated with more conventional builds.

Instead of using gas, the trailer is powered by a fully electric system. LIV said it will have a 300-amp-hour lithium battery, two 200-watt solar panels on the roof, and a 3,000-watt inverter to power the onboard lights and appliances. It also comes with a 20-amp DC-to-DC charger that can pull power from a towing electric vehicle.

LIV has not yet confirmed the full dimensions, but the trailer is expected to be a little more than 17 feet long. It is also expected to sleep up to four people using a foldaway bed and a convertible gaucho sofa.

Why does it matter?

The RV industry has been gradually moving toward lighter materials, but LIV's approach also removes gas-powered appliances from the equation. A single energy system could simplify cooking, cooling, lighting, and device charging.

The solar-and-battery setup allows essential systems to run on stored electricity during remote stays, reducing generator use and noise.

The interior appears designed to fit a lot into a compact space. It includes an L-shaped kitchen with a microwave, fridge/freezer, and single-burner cooktop, along with a dining area set beneath a Murphy-style bed.

There is also a bathroom with both a toilet and a shower. A 7.9-gallon (30-liter) electric water heater and an air conditioner with a heat pump could help keep the trailer comfortable in various weather conditions.

What's being done?

LIV's designs are part of a broader shift toward electric living spaces that rely on solar power and efficient appliances to reduce fuel use and simplify maintenance.

If products like this gain traction, buyers could see more camper and tiny-home options that are easier to power, quieter to operate, and less dependent on propane.

If this kind of setup has you thinking about your own home energy costs, you can take similar steps on a larger scale.

EnergySage can help you install solar panels at home with free tools to help you curate competitive bids from local installers.

You can also cut costs further by pairing solar panels with efficient electric appliances at home. For heating and cooling upgrades, EnergySage can help connect you with experts in your area. At a lower price point, Merino makes single-room, ultra-efficient HVACs that can be installed in about an hour.

LIV's E-Leaf Offroad brings together solar power, battery storage, and efficient electric appliances in a small trailer.

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