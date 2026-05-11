Iconic children's toy car now available as an EV — even preschoolers can switch to electric

The Little Tikes Cozy Coupe — the iconic red-and-yellow ride-on toy that has ruled playrooms for decades — just got an electric vehicle upgrade. Even preschoolers can now "plug in" their tiny car, a playful sign of just how mainstream EVs are becoming in everyday life.

The new add-on is called the Cozy E-Charging Station, and it lets kids pretend they're charging an electric car instead of pulling up to a gas pump. It's a toy-sized refresh for one of America's most recognizable toy vehicles, arriving at a moment when more families are getting used to the real-world idea of driving electric.

That makes the news especially fitting for the Cozy Coupe, which has an unexpectedly big place in auto history.

Designed by Cincinnati designer Jim Mariol and introduced in the late 1970s, the foot-powered plastic car became a staple in homes, daycares, and play areas across the country. In fact, according to Car and Driver, the toy was actually America's top-selling "car" in 1991, with annual production reaching 500,000 — beating out major models like the Toyota Camry and Honda Accord.

Now, the new EV accessory builds on that legacy with a pretty simple setup.

According to Car and Driver, the separate charging unit has a pretend connector for the Cozy Coupe's fuel door, plus glow-in-the-dark decals and a button that lights up and plays charging sounds. It's powered by three AA batteries (no outlet required, unlike a non-toy EV).

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Sure, Cozy Coupe's EV offering is still pretend play, but it also reflects a very real shift in how people think about cars.

For families considering an actual EV, the benefits go far beyond novelty. Drivers can save money on fuel, especially when charging at home, and electric vehicles typically need less routine maintenance because they don't require oil changes and have fewer moving parts.

Charging at home is also significantly cheaper than relying on public chargers.

As the cherry on top, pairing an EV with solar panels can bring costs down even further, since using your own electricity is cheaper than public charging or pulling from the grid.

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