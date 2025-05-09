Researchers make critical tech breakthrough to prevent dangerous issue in electric vehicles: 'An early warning'

Computer software is being developed in China to help predict the onset of troublesome lithium plating in common batteries. It's a safety concern for packs that power electric vehicles and other tech, researchers behind the breakthrough reported.

By using algorithms via advanced computing, the team from the University of Shanghai for Science and Technology can accurately detect early signs of the worrisome hindrance. The development is described in an abstract published in the journal Green Energy and Intelligent Transportation and hosted online by ScienceDirect.

Plating happens when lithium ions overstay their welcome in the anode, collecting and forming rust-like structures that can cause safety risks and degradation. When batteries operate, ions move between the anode and cathode. Recurrent described the anode collection sort of like passengers boarding an airplane. If ions stay too long, the seats overfill and a backlog happens, resulting in plating.

The Shanghai process can astoundingly detect early signs of plating during charging with greater than 97% accuracy, per the experts.

"This method can … play an early warning role according to the detection results," the experts wrote in the abstract. "Lithium plating detection is critical to guaranteeing the safe operation of [batteries] during the whole life cycle."

The setup works by monitoring for plating signs and voltage patterns during pulse charging, which uses interrupted current. The team touts the process as ideal for battery management systems and "highly practical" for EV manufacturers, according to an Interesting Engineering story.

"A major breakthrough in this research is a feature extraction technique that converts limited battery data into rich, multi-dimensional features," IE wrote.

Early failure detection systems are being developed outside of China, as well. California's Liminal has produced a system that detects flaws as battery cells are being made. In Texas, a research team thinks it has figured out the cause of cracking in nickel-based cathodes.

It's all part of the effort to make safer, longer-lasting, and cheaper power packs, which are needed to advance the adoption of EVs and other cleaner machines. Eliminating harmful tailpipe exhaust can reduce gases that increase a range of health risks, including cancer, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. The fumes are also contributing to our planet's warming.

Incidentally, currently available batteries already allow for safe, reliable travel. The median EV range for model year 2024 is 283 miles, well beyond the average American's daily travel, per U.S. Energy Department and Kelley Blue Book data. And while severe, EV fires are less likely than combustion engine blazes, according to multiple reports.

The shift is well underway, as Reuters reported that global EV/hybrid sales jumped 29% year over year in March, building on last year's 25% increase to 17 million vehicles. Tax breaks are still available to help reduce the cost of stateside purchases. That's in addition to the estimated $1,500 a year you can bank annually in gas/maintenance savings.

In Shanghai, the experts are working to expand the types of lithium batteries their system can monitor, making it compatible with other types of tech. The goal is to improve the user experience.

"The team is also investigating how to integrate the system with fast-charging protocols, allowing real-time adjustments to charging parameters based on lithium plating risk, potentially enabling faster charging without sacrificing battery safety or lifespan," IE wrote.

