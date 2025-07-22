Company plans to extract battery-grade lithium from under Texas soil: 'A turning point in ending US dependence on Chinese lithium imports'

As advancements in technology continue to be made, lithium has become increasingly important. The element is used in a wide variety of batteries, such as those used in mobile phones and computers.

Lithium is also essential for manufacturing electric vehicle batteries. And since gas-powered transportation accounts for about 16.2% of global air pollution, the switch to electric vehicles remains imperative.

However, the United States finds itself in a precarious position. The country has had to rely on China for most of its lithium, a situation that poses both economic and political risks. But the oil company Halliburton might be changing that.

According to KETK, the oil behemoth was recently awarded a contract to design a geothermal-powered lithium mine in Mount Vernon, Texas. East Texas contains some of the largest lithium deposits in the world. The hope is that the company will be able to drill 83,500 metric tons of battery-grade lithium by 2029.

Halliburton is partnering with GeoFrame Energy for the project. GeoFrame's mission is to responsibly mine using sustainable energy. They do so by powering their mining operations with geothermal energy.

Geothermal energy is energy generated from Earth's natural heat. There are reservoirs of hot water that generate steam underneath the Earth's surface. That steam, or the water itself, can be harnessed and turned into electricity. And, amazingly, since the Earth's core has a never-ending supply of heat, this energy is basically limitless.

Like other clean energy sources such as wind, solar, and water, geothermal energy doesn't release harmful emissions. Energy derived from the burning of dirty, nonrenewable fuels leads to toxic air pollution that warms the planet. The pollution can also lead to serious health consequences such as stroke, heart disease, or lung cancer.

And this is only the latest breakthrough in lithium mining. A team of researchers from Princeton has been working on lithium mining technology that doesn't require nearly as much energy as traditional methods. At the University of Chicago, researchers are developing ways to extract lithium from water sources.

The leaders behind the Halliburton and GeoFrame collaboration were thrilled at the potential. "This major breakthrough in East Texas… could also mark a turning point in ending U.S. dependence on Chinese lithium imports…," said GeoFrame in a press release, per KETK.

The mayor of Mount Vernon also weighed in. "This project will create well-paying local jobs, enhance our tax base, and attract new investments to our economy," he said, per KETK. "This is what responsible development looks like, and Mount Vernon is proud to be a part of it."

