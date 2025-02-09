  • Tech Tech

Father and son show off breakthrough technology using 2 common household items: 'Literally a light bulb moment'

The project has helped 690,000 people worldwide.

by Leslie Sattler
Photo Credit: YouTube

A simple plastic bottle filled with water and bleach can brighten homes during daylight hours. This ingenious idea sparked far-reaching waves of change when Illac Diaz brought it to life through his organization, Liter of Light, reported Climate Heroes.

The project has helped 382,000 Filipinos and 690,000 people worldwide access affordable lighting. These systems use recycled materials and solar power, bypassing traditional power plants altogether.

Born into a wealthy Italian family in the Philippines, Diaz took an unexpected path. After working in advertising and completing his master's degree, he felt pulled toward social entrepreneurship. His first project, Pier One, provided affordable housing for sailors between contracts, growing from 40 beds to over 1,500.

Building on that success, Diaz founded the Myshelter Foundation in 2006, which runs Liter of Light today. The organization pairs daytime bottle lights with nighttime LED systems powered by small solar panels and secondhand batteries. During daylight hours, one bottle inserted through a roof provides light equivalent to a 55-watt bulb by refracting sunlight through the water.

"It was literally a light bulb moment," Diaz said of his decision to start the organization.

In villages like Rizal, which is north of Manila, these lights add two extra hours of activity after sunset. One resident set up her light above a pool table, creating a small business charging friends to play. Another opened a shop that serves the community day and night. The men in Rizal often work in neighboring hills during the week, while women manage households and children attend school.

The project doesn't just provide light. It creates entrepreneurs. Groups of five women receive parts and training to build and sell the lamps, managing their own micro-businesses. They handle everything from inventory and installation to repairs and loan repayments. 

A complete solar street lamp costs about $75, while household units run around $60. Replacement parts are affordable: LED bulbs last two years and cost $1-$2, while batteries last four years and cost about $13.

The impact ripples through entire communities. In recent months, Liter of Light installed 100 household lamps and 50 streetlights in Rizal alone. The organization works with private donors, companies, and public institutions to fund installations or helps communities finance the systems themselves through micro-credit programs.

