  • Tech Tech

New report reveals emerging tech sector that could soon surpass $50 billion in value: 'Could become a more widespread reality'

The report offered a 20-year market forecast.

by Alyssa Ochs
The report offered a 20-year market forecast.

Photo Credit: iStock

According to a new IDTechEx report, the lithium-ion battery recycling market will be worth $52 billion by 2045. 

This market is growing steadily because of the valuable materials that can be extracted from used lithium-ion batteries. 

As Envirotec reported, the lithium-ion battery recycling market is also growing because of new supply deals, new partnerships, and increased funding. 

So far, recycling technologies have been successful with high- and intermediate-value products at a commercial scale. However, they have been inadequate for cost-effectively recycling cheap materials. 

Therefore, the new market report emphasized the need for continued advancement and innovation in direct lithium-ion battery recycling. New economic recycling strategies will be essential in growing this industry. 

The report highlights the benefits of recycling Li-ion batteries and the successes and challenges the industry faces. For example, it outlined the technology readiness level of lithium-ion battery recycling companies and provided a detailed analysis of the recycling value chain and recycling economics. 

FROM OUR PARTNER

Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number

Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation.

To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner.

If lithium-ion battery recycling technology can improve and advance, various clean energy industries will benefit, including solar power and electric vehicles

Fortunately, scientists have been working on ways to recover materials from old lithium-ion batteries and create more useful products from old batteries. With more recycling facilities projected to launch in the future, researchers are also finding ways to reclaim worthwhile battery materials without energy-intensive processes and toxic chemicals. 

With this knowledge, industry leaders can begin to fill gaps in the market while navigating battery recycling regulations and adhering to efficiency and collection rate goals. 

"If both the performance of anodes using recycled graphite and the performance of directly recycled cathodes can be shown to not be significantly worse than their virgin counterparts, and process costs can be kept low, these prospects could become a more widespread reality in the long-term," Envirotec wrote. "Both technologies continue to undergo development, with some direct LIB recyclers looking to soon commission their first commercial-scale plant."

Should the government be allowed to restrict how much water we use?

Definitely 💯

Only during major droughts 🏜️

No way 🙅

I'm not sure 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

"Prosperous communities and personal comfort go hand in hand."
Home

New survey reveals surprising shift in homeowners' heating and A/C choices: 'We almost couldn't keep up with the demand'

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x