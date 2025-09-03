New report reveals emerging tech sector that could soon surpass $50 billion in value: 'Could become a more widespread reality'

According to a new IDTechEx report, the lithium-ion battery recycling market will be worth $52 billion by 2045.

This market is growing steadily because of the valuable materials that can be extracted from used lithium-ion batteries.

As Envirotec reported, the lithium-ion battery recycling market is also growing because of new supply deals, new partnerships, and increased funding.

So far, recycling technologies have been successful with high- and intermediate-value products at a commercial scale. However, they have been inadequate for cost-effectively recycling cheap materials.

Therefore, the new market report emphasized the need for continued advancement and innovation in direct lithium-ion battery recycling. New economic recycling strategies will be essential in growing this industry.

The report highlights the benefits of recycling Li-ion batteries and the successes and challenges the industry faces. For example, it outlined the technology readiness level of lithium-ion battery recycling companies and provided a detailed analysis of the recycling value chain and recycling economics.

If lithium-ion battery recycling technology can improve and advance, various clean energy industries will benefit, including solar power and electric vehicles.

Fortunately, scientists have been working on ways to recover materials from old lithium-ion batteries and create more useful products from old batteries. With more recycling facilities projected to launch in the future, researchers are also finding ways to reclaim worthwhile battery materials without energy-intensive processes and toxic chemicals.

With this knowledge, industry leaders can begin to fill gaps in the market while navigating battery recycling regulations and adhering to efficiency and collection rate goals.

"If both the performance of anodes using recycled graphite and the performance of directly recycled cathodes can be shown to not be significantly worse than their virgin counterparts, and process costs can be kept low, these prospects could become a more widespread reality in the long-term," Envirotec wrote. "Both technologies continue to undergo development, with some direct LIB recyclers looking to soon commission their first commercial-scale plant."

