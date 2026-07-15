Legionnaires' cluster on New York's Upper East Side grows to 59 cases, 15 hospitalized

Several buildings tested positive for Legionella bacteria in initial PCR screening.

City health officials now say an Upper East Side Legionnaires' disease outbreak has reached 59 known cases, with 15 patients still hospitalized.

The investigation is focused on Carnegie Hill and Yorkville, according to Fox 5 New York.

Officials also said there have been no deaths and that residents can continue using tap water and home air conditioning normally.

What happened?

In the Upper East Side ZIP codes 10028, 10128, and 10075, the New York City Health Department said 33 patients have been discharged from hospitals, and 11 were never hospitalized.

Rather than linking the outbreak to a building's plumbing, investigators are examining cooling towers.

Several buildings tested positive for Legionella bacteria in initial PCR screening, and the city ordered those towers cleaned and disinfected immediately.

Officials cautioned that an initial positive PCR result does not establish a building as the source of the outbreak. The test can show that Legionella is present, but not whether the bacteria are alive.

Culture testing is underway, and results may take up to two weeks.

Why does it matter?

Legionnaires' disease is a type of pneumonia caused by Legionella bacteria, which can grow in warm water and make people sick when contaminated mist or water vapor is inhaled.

Officials said it does not spread from person to person, and people cannot catch it from drinking water, cooking, bathing, or cooled air from air conditioners.

City officials said normal day-to-day activities remain safe, but they urged people to pay attention to symptoms that could require medical care.

Anyone who lives or works in the area, or has visited it since late June, is being told to watch for signs including cough, fever, or trouble breathing.

Other possible symptoms include chills, muscle aches, headaches, tiredness, reduced appetite, confusion, or diarrhea.

The highest-risk groups include people aged 50 and older, people who smoke or vape, those with chronic lung disease, and anyone with a weakened immune system or taking medication that suppresses immunity.

Most people exposed to Legionella do not develop Legionnaires' disease, but quick treatment can make a major difference for those who do.

What can I do?

If you have been in the affected neighborhoods and start developing symptoms, contact a health care provider right away.

The Health Department is scheduled to host a virtual town hall at 6 p.m. Residents can join on Zoom or call 646-828-7666 and use webinar ID 165 922 6004.

Support is available regardless of immigration or insurance status through NYC Health + Hospitals, by calling 311, or by calling 844-NYC-4NYC.

Officials said the case numbers are still preliminary and may change as testing continues, but they are narrowing down possible sources, disinfecting affected cooling towers, and urging people in the area to seek care quickly if symptoms appear.

With culture testing still in progress, health officials are continuing the investigation while reminding New Yorkers that tap water and home air conditioning remain safe to use normally.

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