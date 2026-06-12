Senators offer up AI powers as White House pursues online speech crackdown

"Taken together, these bills would fundamentally change the internet as we know it."

Washington is weighing a policy bargain that would link national AI rules to major changes in how Americans use the internet day-to-day.

Opponents say the proposal would trade away state efforts to curb harmful AI systems while expanding federal control over online speech.

What's happening?

According to Futurism, citing reporting from Axios, negotiations between the Trump administration and senators are focused on a broad package that would shrink states' authority to regulate AI.

Some states have moved faster than the federal government to address AI-related concerns, including efforts to limit AI data-center construction and hold tech companies accountable for system-related harms.

At the center of the talks is a swap backed by Sen. Marsha Blackburn and other lawmakers: less state-level AI authority in return for advancing the Kids Online Safety Act, the NO FAKES Act, and a nationwide age-verification requirement.

Futurism noted that, despite the common-sense nature of the names, the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression, or FIRE, warns that "taken together, these bills would fundamentally change the internet as we know it."

Why does it matter?

These bills could dramatically reshape how individuals interact with the internet and shift how state lawmakers can regulate AI companies.

According to Futurism, the Kids Online Safety Act would require social media companies to control free speech on their platforms based on Federal Trade Commission regulations, a move which critics argue would give the federal government too much control over speech on the internet.

Since a small number of major companies now control much of the internet infrastructure people rely on, this shift could impact the vast majority of users.

At the same time, stripping states of AI oversight could slow efforts to protect communities from the downsides of rapid tech expansion. If states lose their ability to govern AI companies expanding in their communities, residents may have fewer tools to push back against AI-related harms or demand accountability from powerful companies.

The legislation still depends on congressional support, and its path forward is far from guaranteed.

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