Leaked bulletin shows police treating anti-AI data center posts as potential extremism

"Something other, something more dangerous, a breeding ground for something more sinister."

A newly disclosed law enforcement document is prompting questions about how police track public resistance to artificial-intelligence infrastructure.

In the Philadelphia area, authorities reportedly interpreted some heated online comments about data centers as potential markers of extremism rather than ordinary criticism.

What happened?

The Intercept reported that a confidential alert from the Delaware Valley Intelligence Center paired two claims that "Domestic violent extremists (DVEs) are likely interested in targeting artificial intelligence (AI) data centers," and that there was "a lack of specific information on plans to target AI data centers in the Philadelphia area."

According to The Intercept, the bulletin was marked "for official use only," shared through the national fusion center network, and flagged three planned data center projects near Philadelphia as possible future sites of protest.

The report also drew attention to online material such as social media posts, memes, and blog entries, including one user who reportedly said they wanted to "burn down" data centers and another post that referenced a "Butlerian Jihad Against AI."

For civil rights attorney Paul Hetznecker, the problem is that the bulletin links routine public opposition with terrorism.

"These are legitimate, popular political concerns that are raised by local communities," he said.

Why does it matter?

The bulletin surfaced at a time when opposition to AI data centers has spread far beyond fringe online spaces.

A recent Gallup poll found that a large majority of Americans do not want data centers nearby, and the Philadelphia bulletin cited "extensive criticism of higher utility bills resulting from AI data centers" as something police should monitor.

Despite the difference between violence and criticism, boycotts, or protests, the bulletin reportedly treated "disruptive First Amendment activity" as an "indicator" of elevated threat.

That kind of framing can discourage people from speaking out, especially in communities already worried about the local consequences of large industrial projects.

Hetznecker said the document reflects "a very dangerous attempt to characterize that protected First Amendment activity — activity which is fundamental to our democracy — as something other, something more dangerous, a breeding ground for something more sinister."

What's being done?

So far, the reaction appears divided between civil liberties concerns and law enforcement's defense of the bulletin.

After publication, Philadelphia Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Eric Gripp said the center "recognizes and respects the rights of individuals to lawfully express opinions, engage in peaceful advocacy, and participate in protected First Amendment activities."

Gripp also said: "These assessments cover a wide range of topics and are designed to provide situational awareness, not to characterize lawful activity or constitutionally protected speech as criminal conduct."

Residents have every right to object to infrastructure they believe could affect utility costs, land use, and quality of life.

"I wouldn't be surprised if we see heightened law enforcement scrutiny on legitimate expressions of AI data center concerns, and I hope that would not chill the appropriate dialogue that needs to occur on the impact of data centers on local communities," Hetznecker said.

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