Tech company is revolutionizing the way we construct batteries using state-of-the-art fabric — here's what it could mean for the future

While rare, fears of well-publicized battery blazes continue to resonate with consumers because of their intensity.

Japan-based Asahi Kasei has developed a fabric that can withstand an astounding 2,300 degrees Fahrenheit.

Lastan is a non-woven material designed to cover electric vehicle battery packs, serving as a protective layer in the event of thermal runaway and fire. It is made from organic fibers that prevent heat transfer, so the reverse side of the material maintains a cooler 752 degrees, even when the battery-facing surface is scorching-hot, according to Interesting Engineering and the company.

"No holes are formed in Lastan, even when it is exposed to a flame of [2,300 degrees F] for one minute," Asahi notes in a news release.

As a result, the shield could prevent catastrophe, per the designers.

While rare, fears of well-publicized battery blazes continue to resonate with consumers because of their intensity — in fact, gas-burning cars are more likely to catch fire than EVs, according to MotorTrend.

"There's a car fire roughly every five minutes in America. The vast majority of them never make the news. But if a Tesla or a Chevy Bolt catches fire? It's probably on the front page nationwide and going viral online," MotorTrend's Scott Evans wrote in a story last year about vehicle fires.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

That's why safety in the sector is a priority. Innovations elsewhere include inspection tech that identifies flaws in battery cells as they are being produced, ensuring they don't end up in an EV.

Lastan could be a security blanket of sorts, helping to lessen fire fears. Made from a baked acrylic fiber, it is also resistant to impact and "particle bombardment from venting gas," according to Asahi.

EV sales are widely reported to be increasing worldwide. Nearly 1-in-5 vehicles sold in 2023 were battery-powered, the International Energy Agency reports. Each EV that replaces a gas guzzler prevents thousands of pounds of heat-trapping air pollution from going airborne. In the U.S., that's true even in states where fossil fuels provide most of the energy to charge the power packs.

🗣️ If you were going to purchase an EV, which of these factors would be most important to you?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Cutting the planet-warming fumes is a boon to public health, too, as government medical experts note that automobile exhaust is a "menace" to our lungs when exposed to the fumes at length.

Switching to an EV can also provide up to $1,500 a year in savings on gas and maintenance costs. What's more, up to $7,500 in tax credits can help to make buying one even more affordable.

For Asahi's part, the company said in the news release that its thin covering can be easily manufactured with "ordinary tools." Leaders are considering producing Lastan in the U.S. and elsewhere in the future.

The company bills the material as an "outstanding alternative to conventional materials for thermal runaway protection," per the statement.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.