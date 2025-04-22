International foundation issues warning about health risk lurking in common office appliance: 'Rising concerns'

For years, people have reported serious effects after being exposed.

Technology offers many conveniences. However, with these conveniences comes responsibility. One area where this balance is questionable is in the use of certain chemicals in laser printer toner.

The nonprofit organization nano-Control International Foundation is pushing for mandatory rules on the use of perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances in toner-based printing systems.

What's happening?

Toner manufacturers generally list what's in their products in patents, according to the nonprofit. However, the safety data sheets include only what the law requires — mainly chemicals that are hazardous in large amounts, according to lifePR.

Under European Union regulations, the components of the polymers don't have to be named.

Synthetic resin, pigments, and various additives make up the composition of toner particles. These additives include PFAS, which enhance the quality and efficiency of printing systems.

The result of one printed page? Billions of ultrafine microplastic and nanoplastic particles mixed with chemicals and heavy metals, according to nano-Control. Those particles don't just remain on the page; they could end up in the air.

For years, people have reported serious effects after being exposed to toner-based printer emissions. These incidents prompted nano-Control to investigate further and analyze toners for metals and the people affected. Its findings led to calls for mandatory indoor air quality rules.

"PTFE/wax blends are used for their strong rub resistance and slip effect, but rising concerns about their regulatory and sustainability profile increases the need for PTFE free alternatives," the German Federal Ministry for the Environment wrote, according to lifePR.

Why is PFAS restriction important?

PFAS, or "forever chemicals," are a specific group of manufactured chemicals used in products such as nonstick cookware, food packaging, and laser printer toner. Their water-, grease-, and stain-resistant properties are coveted, but the chemicals don't break down quickly and can build up in our bodies.

PFAS contaminate the environment to varying degrees through air, water, and soil. Studies show an association between these chemicals and liver damage, cardiovascular disease, immune system dysfunction, hormonal disruption, and other serious health effects in humans.

What's being done about limiting PFAS?

The World Health Organization has issued air quality guidelines for ultrafine particles, and those guidelines would also apply to laser printers emitting UFP indoors. While mandatory rules help restrict PFAS, nano-Control is advocating for stricter regulations and the eventual phase-out of PFAS in indoor applications.

In the meantime, there are simple steps to take at home to limit exposure. Avoid using nonstick cookware and cook food in nontoxic pots and pans instead. Stay away from waterproof or water-resistant products such as clothing and cosmetics whenever possible. Finally, research before purchasing paints and cleaners, as some of these products contain PFAS.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.