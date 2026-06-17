America's largest wind farm is going live in New Mexico with a staggering 916 turbines

Energy experts are also focused on how quickly it is turning wind into the state's dominant capacity source almost overnight.

New Mexico is about to bring the nation's largest wind farm into commercial service, and its size is extraordinary.

The SunZia Wind Project is projected to exceed the capacity of the next two biggest U.S. wind farms combined, making it a landmark development for clean energy in the Southwest, according to CleanTechnica.

What happened?

Commercial operations are expected to start this month for the central New Mexico project, which will use 916 turbines to provide 3,650 megawatts of summer capacity. At that level, it stands far ahead of every other wind farm in the United States.

Pattern Energy started construction three years ago after nearly 20 years devoted to planning and permitting. With the massive 3,650 megawatt capacity, SunZia will almost double New Mexico's total wind capacity.

The project spans three counties. The northern portion, across San Miguel and Lincoln counties, has 242 turbines. The southern portion, across Lincoln and Torrance counties, has 674, CleanTechnica reported.

Some turbines were already feeding electricity to the grid in a testing phase by April 2026. SunZia is now connected to a 550-mile transmission line intended to carry power to Arizona and Southern California.

Why does it matter?

More large-scale wind power can help supply homes, businesses, and cities with electricity without relying as heavily on fossil fuels, supporting cleaner air and a more stable grid.

Wider access to renewable power can also help utilities diversify energy supplies and reduce exposure to fuel price spikes. In this time where a war overseas has rapidly changed the price of fossil fuels, more stability and low energy costs are welcome.

At 3,650 MW, SunZia sits on a scale that no other operating U.S. wind project matches. Energy experts are also focused on how quickly it is reshaping New Mexico's clean energy profile, turning wind into the state's dominant capacity source almost overnight.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.