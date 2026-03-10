  • Tech Tech

Italian company announces successful launch of 'world's largest' steam heat pump: '[This] clearly proves the potential of this technology'

You don't have to be in business to benefit from heat pumps.

by Elijah McKee

Photo Credit: iStock

Turboden, an Italian manufacturer of large heat pump systems, has completed a record-breaking installation in a paper company's factory. 

As Interesting Engineering reported, Turboden built a custom product for Delfort's specialty paper plant, which generates heat using compressed steam. 

The system combines this type of steam heating — known as mechanical vapor recompression — with electric heat pump technology. The result is a whopping amount of thermal energy, created in the form of superheated steam that runs as hot as 350 degrees Fahrenheit. 

Turboden was able to design the system to fit inside an existing room at the plant. It is now up and running and is performing 10% better than expected. The installation even made history as "the world's largest steam-producing heat pump," Nicola Rossetti, a general manager at Turboden, said in a company statement


Equipped with this new asset, Delfort is free to downgrade its combustion boilers or ditch them altogether. Doing so would likely give the paper maker's finances a boost, since heat pumps are a more efficient and cost-effective way of using power. 

"The successful implementation … clearly proves the potential of this technology," Delfort chief operating officer Hannes Kinast added in the statement. 

Not to mention, industrial steam production is a major global source of carbon pollution. Turboden's super system can cut out nearly 20,000 tons of that pollution each year, Interesting Engineering explained. 

"For the industrial and energy sectors … large-scale heat pump technologies are a viable and already available decarbonization solution," Paolo Bertuzzi, managing director and CEO of Turboden, noted in the statement.

FROM OUR PARTNER

Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number

Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers in your area.

To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner.

Solar panels can save you more than $50k over their 25-year lifespan, and EnergySage can help you save as much as $10k on installation. Which begs the question — isn't that worth an email or two?

This collaboration is a great opportunity for each company, but you don't have to be in business to benefit from heat pumps. Tons of residential options offer the same energy-efficient heating and cooling.

With the cost of energy on the rise, getting your home set up with a heat pump system is a smart move that can help you save on your utility bills. One company that specializes in heat pumps is Palmetto, whose $0-down HVAC leasing program can lower home heating and cooling costs by up to 50%. 

Which of these savings plans for rooftop solar panels would be most appealing for you?

Save $1,000 this year 💸

Save less this year but $20k in 10 years 💰

Save less in 10 years but $80k in 20 years 🤑

Couldn't pay me to go solar 😒

Click your choice to see results and earn rewards to spend on home upgrades.

In addition to slashing your energy bills, Palmetto provides a dozen years of free maintenance on its systems, potentially saving you over the lifetime of your efficient system.

Also, up to $5,000 in home upgrade rewards are available through the free Palmetto Home app for completing energy challenges at home. 

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

One innovative company has developed a unique Comfort Plan that helps consumers save on heating and cooling costs.
Business

Revolutionary service helps households make money-saving HVAC upgrades: 'Can save you around 30-50%'

Cool Divider