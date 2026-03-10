Italian company announces successful launch of 'world's largest' steam heat pump: '[This] clearly proves the potential of this technology'

You don't have to be in business to benefit from heat pumps.

Turboden, an Italian manufacturer of large heat pump systems, has completed a record-breaking installation in a paper company's factory.

As Interesting Engineering reported, Turboden built a custom product for Delfort's specialty paper plant, which generates heat using compressed steam.

The system combines this type of steam heating — known as mechanical vapor recompression — with electric heat pump technology. The result is a whopping amount of thermal energy, created in the form of superheated steam that runs as hot as 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

Turboden was able to design the system to fit inside an existing room at the plant. It is now up and running and is performing 10% better than expected. The installation even made history as "the world's largest steam-producing heat pump," Nicola Rossetti, a general manager at Turboden, said in a company statement.





Equipped with this new asset, Delfort is free to downgrade its combustion boilers or ditch them altogether. Doing so would likely give the paper maker's finances a boost, since heat pumps are a more efficient and cost-effective way of using power.

"The successful implementation … clearly proves the potential of this technology," Delfort chief operating officer Hannes Kinast added in the statement.

Not to mention, industrial steam production is a major global source of carbon pollution. Turboden's super system can cut out nearly 20,000 tons of that pollution each year, Interesting Engineering explained.

"For the industrial and energy sectors … large-scale heat pump technologies are a viable and already available decarbonization solution," Paolo Bertuzzi, managing director and CEO of Turboden, noted in the statement.

This collaboration is a great opportunity for each company, but you don't have to be in business to benefit from heat pumps. Tons of residential options offer the same energy-efficient heating and cooling.

