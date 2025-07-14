Energy company announces key milestone in construction of unprecedented US facility: 'More energy will provide for more resources'

The largest solar and energy storage facility in the United States is halfway complete, according to the company building it, as Electrek reported.

The facility, located in Kern County, California, will eventually be a 2,000-megawatt project. AES, the company behind the endeavor, has contracts with major tech companies worldwide. When it's finished, it will generate enough energy to power the equivalent of 467,000 homes each year.

Using solar power instead of more conventional power sources is beneficial for everyone. It allows these large companies to access the power they need without destabilizing the local electrical grid. This makes the whole area more energy-independent, because its power will be more reliable. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, renewable energy sources and locally generated energy are also more secure than the traditional energy infrastructure.

If that's not enough, this project has also created jobs for the area. AES announced that the first stage of this installation has created more than 700 union jobs, while the second promises to add at least 1,200 more. That's great for the local economy, providing solid, consistent work for many people. Farmers can also generate income by selling or leasing their fields to solar companies.

Finally, solar power is good for our planet. This particular plant aims to prevent at least 1 million tons of CO2 from being emitted into the local atmosphere every year. It is believed that air quality will improve throughout the area, as people will no longer be exposed to numerous toxic chemicals. Clean Wisconsin suggests that the public health benefits of cleaner air may outweigh the initial cost of installing large-scale solar. Some companies even plant native plants in the fields alongside their solar panels, thereby raising biodiversity and supporting pollinators as well.

If you want to reap the benefits of solar and contribute to cleaner air, consider installing solar panels on your home to reduce your energy expenses to as little as $0. Companies like EnergySage offer free tools that can help you save up to $10,000 on solar panel installation.

Commenters on the Electrek piece largely favored solar. One person said, "Solar plus storage is magical. Spring through fall, I have more electricity than I know what to do with 24/7." Another added, "Energy = human achievement. More energy will provide for more resources for humans. That's a good thing. Isn't it?"

