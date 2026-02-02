  • Tech Tech

Researchers make breakthrough in fight against hazard lurking in US waterways: 'Silent threats'

"A critical requirement."

by Beth Newhart
Researchers developed a two-layer membrane that can significantly prevent landfill plastic from leaking into local waterways.

Photo Credit: iStock

Landfills need strong protective barriers to keep waste pollution from seeping out into the environment, especially for microscopic plastic particles.

A new study from researchers at the University of British Columbia details the possibility of an advanced microplastic filtration system for waste in landfills. The team developed a two-layer membrane that can prevent landfill plastic from leaking into local waterways.

When rainwater passes through waste at a landfill, the water is contaminated by pollutants as well as micro- and nanoplastics. Landfills are designed to contain this runoff water, but not all are equipped to handle the amount of plastic that leaches into the liquid. 

"Landfills are silent threats to our environment, acting as major reservoirs for emerging pollutants," said Sumi Siddiqua, a professor at the University of British Columbia, per a news release. "Conventional drainage systems fail against microscopic contaminants, including nanoplastics and hazardous chemicals. This allows them to infiltrate groundwater."

The new membrane system uses chemical attraction and filtration to catch the plastic and bind the particles together so they can be removed. The researchers made it from a durable material that can withstand harsh weather conditions over time.

In their testing, the system removed more than 98% of nanoplastics. 

FROM OUR PARTNER

Perk up the winter blues with natural, hemp-derived gummies

Camino's hemp-derived gummies naturally support balance and recovery without disrupting your routine, so you can enjoy reliable, consistent dosing without guesswork or habit-forming ingredients.

Flavors like sparkling pear for social events and tropical-burst for recovery deliver a sophisticated, elevated taste experience — and orchard peach for balance offers everyday support for managing stress while staying clear-headed and elevated.

Learn more

"The two complementary layers work together to block tiny plastic particles under harsh landfill conditions," said Mahmoud Babalar, a co-author of the paper, per the release. "This combination of layers allows the membrane to filter plastics while liquid can still flow, which is a critical requirement for landfill safety."

If this system is installed at landfills, it will serve as a strong defensive tool against environmental pollution. Keeping plastic out of groundwater keeps it out of the ecosystems surrounding landfills and out of the bodies of humans and wildlife

The ultimate goal should always be to use less plastic, but developments such as this one are important for the future of next-generation pollution control technology.

"This innovative approach is essential for preventing the migration of pollutants into groundwater, and it represents a significant advancement in waste management and climate-resilient infrastructure," Siddiqua said.

What's the most you'd pay per month to put solar panels on your roof if there was no down payment?

$200 or more 💰

$100 💸

$30 💵

I'd only do it if someone else paid for it 😎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

One innovative company has developed a unique Comfort Plan that helps consumers save on heating and cooling costs.
Business

Revolutionary service helps households make money-saving HVAC upgrades: 'Can save you around 30-50%'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x