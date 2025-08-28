Energy company taps into essentially limitless power source hidden beneath our feet: 'Nothing short of miraculous'

With our ever-expanding need for energy, many countries are turning to clean sources such as hydro, solar, and wind. But another promising alternative is geothermal energy.

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, geothermal energy is produced deep under the Earth's surface. Heat from inside the Earth is used to create electricity through water or steam.

So it's wonderful news when potential geothermal wells show promising results. This is the case with exploration wells recently dug in the Sveifluháls area in Krýsuvík, Iceland, according to Think GeoEnergy. A company called Iceland Drilling drilled a few exploratory wells and found the area to be ripe for success, raising hopes that it can be used for geothermal exploitation in the near future.

The next step will be to evaluate the wells to study the temperature, pressure, and volume of geothermal fluid. The hope is that they will produce hot water for Hafnarfjörður and the capital region as well as supply additional electricity for Iceland's national grid.

Geothermal energy is promising because it is a clean energy source. It generates electricity without burning dirty fuels such as coal, oil, and gas, a process that releases harmful pollution into the atmosphere, threatening the health of all living things.

Since the supply of heat from the depths of the Earth is essentially limitless, it has the potential to increase the supply of energy while greatly reducing costs for governments, businesses, and individuals.

FROM OUR PARTNER This simple upgrade can slash thousands off your energy bills while increasing the value of your home — and you can get it done before Thanksgiving Did you know 10% to 20% of heat escapes through your home’s flooring, typically because of bad insulation? That could be costing you thousands in energy bills every year. But a simple flooring refresh could slash those costs — while also increasing your home’s value by as much as 5%. And Lowe’s now offers a seamless one-stop flooring solution that makes the process easy and affordable. You’ll find top brands and styles at prices that fit your budget, all while working with local, independent installers. If you schedule a free in-home measurement online by Nov. 2 and purchase your project by Nov. 12, you can even have your new floors in before Thanksgiving. Learn more

This is just the latest exciting development in the field of geothermal energy. A company called Quaise Energy developed a drilling technique using microwave-emitting gyrotrons. Another company called Fervo Energy is drilling for geothermal energy sources with great success in Utah. And a tech company called CGG is exploring the potential of geothermal energy by drilling in the deep sea and into the oceanic crust.

According to Iceland Drilling's website, the company is extremely proud of the effect geothermal energy has had on Iceland's energy use: "Iceland's transition from fossil fuels to renewables within just two decades is nothing short of miraculous. Today, geothermal energy accounts for about 30% of Iceland's electricity production."

And it's clear the company's goals are even bigger: "As Iceland Drilling continues to innovate and expand its operations, it's exporting more than just drilling expertise; it's exporting hope for a cleaner, more prosperous future."

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.