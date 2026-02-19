Amazon sparks backlash with 'absurd' charge: 'Evil company'

In 2026, it feels like ads have wormed their way into every aspect of life — including your Kindle. The only way to escape them? A fee, of course.

A recent post on Kindle's marketing tactics angered r/Anticonsumption users.

"An extra $20 to remove ads from a Kindle you'd own to read books you pay for," the post read, accompanied by a screenshot showing Kindle's "ad-supported" and "without lockscreen ads" plans.

For the unaware, Amazon Kindles have sponsored ads on their lock and home screens. While Amazon used to remove them for free if you called customer support, the corporation no longer provides that service.

Now, the only way to remove ads, according to both customer reports and Amazon itself, is to pay $20. As shown in the screenshot, a Kindle costs $159.99 — an already hefty price.

"Absurd," the OP said.

Commenters were just as irritated as the OP.

"The day I get a kindle is the day my friends and family should be very worried about me," one user joked.

Other users pointed out an extra layer of hypocrisy. According to the Kindle Store Terms of Use, content is licensed to you by the content provider, not sold. So, you don't actually own the e-books you buy on Kindle. If Amazon removes books you've purchased from the Kindle Store, they can disappear from your library entirely.

"FWIW for those who e-read, get away from Amazon's ecosystem," the commenter said, referring to both the ad-free payment and the Terms of Use. "There are better options out there."

One such option is your local library. Commenters with Kindles suggested that the OP rent e-books via the Libby app, instead of giving more money to Amazon.

Unfortunately, its Kindle ads are the smallest of Amazon's many controversies.

The company is currently under investigation in Italy for an alleged tax evasion scheme. Amazon is also under fire in the U.S. for investing $50 billion into artificial intelligence services specifically for federal government usage, which could result in more data centers that strain local power grids and spike energy prices.

"Stop using Amazon for anything," one commenter said. "Evil company."

