Kia announces 'first-of-its-kind' EV model designed to be a wheelchair-friendly rideshare option

The impact could be meaningful for both riders and cities.

Kia has unveiled the PV5 WAV New York EV Taxi, a new concept EV designed to serve as a wheelchair-accessible taxi and rideshare option in one of the country's busiest urban transportation markets.

As Electrek reported, the debut took place at this year's New York Auto Show, where Kia showcased the model in April. The vehicle is based on the Kia PV5, the brand's first electric van, and was developed with BraunAbility, a major U.S. wheelchair-accessible vehicle company.

Electrek explained the concept is meant to "demonstrate its potential as the United States' first-of-its-kind PV5-based electric wheelchair-accessible taxi and rideshare offering."

The PV5 WAV is being positioned as a more inclusive electric transportation option for people who use wheelchairs, while also targeting taxis and rideshare fleets.

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While federal policies on EVs are in flux, this move from Kia reveals manufacturers are still pushing to make EVs more accessible. If you already drive an EV, you likely already know that electric driving tends to be much cheaper than driving a conventional gas car.

By driving an EV, owners can avoid high gas prices and many of the routine maintenance costs tied to combustion engines. Drivers who charge at home with a Level 2 system, like those installed through Qmerit, can cut costs even further by avoiding pricier public charging stations.

Kia's concept car has been modified with a rear-entry ramp, along with built-in tie downs and restraints to help secure wheelchairs during trips. While Kia has already launched cargo- and passenger-style versions of the PV5 in international markets, it has not yet confirmed whether any version of this EV will be available to U.S. buyers.

If the Taxi version becomes widely available, the impact could be meaningful for both riders and cities. For consumers, a wheelchair-friendly EV taxi could expand accessible transportation choices in places where finding an ADA-compliant ride is still difficult.

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For the environment, replacing gas-powered fleet vehicles with EVs can help cut tailpipe pollution in dense areas where traffic exposure is especially high.

According to Electrek, Kia is already seeking input from wheelchair users and other mobility advocates as it broadens real-world testing in New York. Kia and BraunAbility also plan to collaborate with public agencies, fleet operators, disability advocacy groups, and others to help shape the vehicle's next steps.

"I can think of no better place to unveil our production-ready concept than one of the most iconic taxi markets in the world," Sangdae Kim, Head of Kia's PBV Division, said at the event, per Electrek. "Kia is looking forward to continually collaborating with BraunAbility on the PV5 WAV to offer sustainable mobility to more users."

While we may not know if this concept car will ever make it to the U.S. market, there are already a wide variety of EVs available to American drivers. Whether you're considering making the switch or are already a long-time EV owner, check out Qmerit for information and quick competitive installation quotes on Level 2 chargers.

To save even more with all-electric driving, consider installing solar panels to use the low-cost energy from the sun to power your vehicle.

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