Kia unveils game-changing model that could shake up key market: 'A complete departure'

It will launch in the coming months.

Commercial fleets may soon look nothing like the diesel-guzzlers of old with the arrival of Kia's all-electric PV5 van, according to the Car Guide. Businesses get city-ready cargo space, smart charging, and surprisingly car-like agility, bringing in a new era for urban delivery and trade vehicles.

Kia's new 2027 PV5, a fully electric commercial vehicle, shows how businesses and everyday drivers can save thousands while cutting pollution output and maintenance costs. Built on Kia's advanced E-GMP.S platform, the PV5 combines a powerful 71.2 kilowatt-hour battery with an estimated 221-mile range and ultra-fast thirty-minute charging.

Inside, drivers will find a high-tech 12.9-inch infotainment display, modular repair-friendly body panels, and nearly 140 cubic feet of cargo space, features that set it apart from older models and rivals like the Volkswagen ID. Buzz Cargo.

The Car Guide's review of the new EV detailed the car's drivability: "Nimble, responsive and highly manoeuvrable (with a turning circle equivalent to that of a small car), it's a complete departure from previous cargo vans." At the same time, it's quiet and easy to use in traffic.

💡Get instant quotes to save hundreds with an EV charger

In the market for a home EV charger? Qmerit makes it easy to get instant quotes on Level 2 charging stations that can save you hundreds of dollars per year. To get an instant estimate, just answer a few questions about your garage and electrical panel. Within a few days, Qmerit will contact you with a final proposal from a certified installer, and their expert electricians make the process a breeze from there. Get Started The Cool Down may receive a commission on signups made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions marketplace here

EVs like the Kia PV5 are outpacing their combustion engine rivals. Over time, EVs cost significantly less to operate due to lower fuel and maintenance expenses.

One study from MIT found that cars with internal combustion engines create an average of 350 grams of carbon pollution per mile, compared with just 200 grams for EVs powered by an average U.S. energy grid. Not only does this mean less air pollution, but it also means cheaper operating costs.

To maximize savings, charging an EV at home is considerably cheaper than using public chargers, adding up to hundreds of dollars in annual savings.

For homeowners interested in convenient home charging, Qmerit is helping make the transition seamless, providing free, instant installation estimates for Level 2 home chargers, making it easier for EV owners to charge overnight at lower rates and enjoy maximum savings.

EVs combined with renewable energy increase the benefits. Installing solar panels can dramatically boost the savings of EV ownership. Charging your vehicle with your own solar energy is far cheaper than relying on the grid or public charging stations. Through EnergySage, homeowners can easily compare quotes from vetted local installers and save up to $10,000 on solar installations for more clean, affordable, and accessible energy.

Kia will launch the PV5 in the coming months, according to the Car Guide. It will be available with several accessibility configurations, allowing EV to benefit everyone.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



