Kentucky lawmakers revive weather-manipulation ban, with felony charge and $500,000 fine

Geoengineering is a legitimate area of scientific research, but it is also one of the most contested.

Kentucky lawmakers are once again advancing a proposal to criminalize certain forms of deliberate weather or climate modification, reviving an effort that could result in felony charges and a $500,000 fine.

The renewed push comes as interest in geoengineering grows across the country — along with confusion about what the science does and does not support.

What's happening?

According to the Messenger-Inquirer, three lawmakers — Hodgson, Rawlings, and Gooch — used a July 2 hearing before the Interim Joint Committee on Judiciary to urge Kentucky lawmakers to consider penalties for geoengineering activities.

In describing the issue, Hodgson said geoengineering involves "attempts by government or even non-governmental actors to modify the global climate or temperature, like playing God with the weather."

He and Rawlings had brought a similar bill during the 2026 session, but it did not make it out of committee.

Supporters said possible penalties could include a class D felony and a $500,000 fine. They said the proposal would apply to intentional atmospheric interventions such as aerosol releases in the stratosphere, efforts to brighten marine clouds, and thinning of cirrus clouds.

Hodgson argued, "A class D felony is necessary because a fine of any size would not be a deterrent for the federal government or for wealthy NGOs who are interested in carrying out these activities."

However, some of the testimony went beyond what has been firmly established. Scientists have extensively modeled several geoengineering concepts, even though large-scale real-world deployment remains highly limited and controversial.

And while cloud seeding is real and permitted in some Western states, its effects are generally local, modest, and difficult to measure — far from the same as broad climate control.

Why does it matter?

Geoengineering is a legitimate area of scientific research, but it is also one of the most contested. Efforts to alter the atmosphere could carry major environmental, political, and ethical risks, which is why even research in the field is often approached cautiously.

Precise definitions are especially important. According to the Messenger-Inquirer, Hodgson said crop dusting, ordinary jet contrails or vapor trails, pollution from ground-level sources, and airport fog-control operations "would not be included in this bill."

What's being done?

Any new law will have to wait until the Kentucky General Assembly reconvenes, and the next regular session begins in January.

Rawlings told the committee lawmakers had examined similar efforts in Rhode Island and New Hampshire, while Hodgson said Tennessee, Florida, and Louisiana have already passed bans and that 34 states are developing or have filed legislation on the issue.

If Kentucky revisits the issue, lawmakers will likely have to define exactly what qualifies as illegal conduct, what evidence would be required for prosecution, and how any ban would avoid sweeping in legitimate aviation, agricultural, or scientific activity.

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