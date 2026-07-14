Kentucky counties eye data center boom, but pauses spread over power, water, and costs

"I don't have an issue with progress, but they need to foot their own bills."

Kentucky's surge in data center proposals is producing a split response.

Some places are welcoming large AI-related campuses, while others are slowing the process over questions about power demand, water consumption, land use, and who may end up covering the costs.

What's happening?

Kentucky local governments are not moving in sync on proposed data center growth.

As Spectrum News 1 reported, London's city council drafted a two-year halt on data center development, and the following day, Nelson County approved a one-year moratorium on accepting or acting on applications for projects of any size.

For residents and officials pushing back, a big part of the problem is not yet knowing exactly how these facilities could affect their communities.

Nelson County magistrate Keith Metcalfe captured that uncertainty, saying, "I don't know what kind of animal it is. Everything I've heard about it don't sound good. The guys that own it sounds like it's good for them."

Not every community is hitting the brakes. TeraWulf expects its Hawesville project to begin service in late 2027 and reach full buildout by early 2028, with about 401 megawatts of IT capacity.

The company said the plan is backed by a 20-year lease with Anthropic and would transform a 750-acre former aluminum plant into an AI campus.

Mason County has taken things a step further, with officials rezoning more than 2,000 acres in a move that could open the door to one of Kentucky's largest hyperscale data center developments.

Why does it matter?

Data centers can mean new investment, construction work, and expanded digital infrastructure, but they can also strain power systems and natural resources. Critics at a packed Louisville town hall warned about environmental impacts, pressure on groundwater, and the possibility of higher electricity costs.

"Starting with electricity, hyper-scale data centers are absolute guzzlers," said Audrey Ernstberger of the Kentucky Resources Council. "They are the monster trucks of all trucks."

The concern extends well beyond the project site itself. AI tools can help optimize clean energy systems, improve grid forecasting, and make industries more efficient, but the computing power behind them often requires vast amounts of electricity and water.

If development outpaces planning, communities could face stiffer competition for power, stressed water supplies, security concerns, and rising costs that may eventually show up in household utility bills.

The issue comes down to fairness and accountability: Who stands to benefit from these projects, who bears the burden, and whether local governments have enough time to put rules in place before construction moves too far ahead.

What's being done?

Communities across the state are responding in different ways, including moratoriums, public meetings, zoning changes, and calls for tighter oversight.

Louisville leaders are weighing rules for future projects while a 150-acre hyperscale development continues in the city's far West End.

Officials are also urging residents to speak up before decisions are finalized.

Senator Keturah Herron encouraged people to continue their involvement in decision-making, saying, "Informing each other, educating each other and letting your elected figures know where you stand."

At the Louisville meeting, Rick Schneider said, "The resources that these things use — the water, the electricity and everything. I don't have an issue with progress, but they need to foot their own bills."

Christine Schneider voiced a similar view: "Time to really dig in, look into them, see what's going on, see what's going to happen and then at that point they need to add another year, add another year."

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