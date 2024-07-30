Major American city trials innovative, compact Japanese wind turbine technology: 'Successfully used in densely populated areas'

If this test is successful, the VCCT could become a tool in our kit for cooling Earth and making a healthier world for all.

If you think you know what a windmill looks like, you'll be shocked by Kanoa Winds Inc.'s wind turbines, now being tested in Kakaʻako Makai, Honolulu, Hoodline reports.

The innovative technology is called a vertical coaxial contra-rotating twin blades turbine. Instead of having long arms that stick out to the side, the tower has multiple small blades aligned up and down that spin around the center of the tower.

"These compact vertical turbines are successfully used in densely populated areas throughout Japan," Hawaiʻi Community Development Authority Executive Director Craig Nakamoto said in a statement to Spectrum News.

The VCCT has several major advantages in energy generation, Hoodline reveals. Because it can turn wind into electricity, it will produce plenty of affordable power in a windy area such as Honolulu, which gets almost constant breezes from the sea. The vertical shape makes it narrow enough to fit between buildings, so it can be used in an urban setting, not just out in the countryside.

Unlike traditional windmills, which can no longer operate when winds are over 44 mph, the VCCT can adapt to wind speeds ranging from 7 to 134 mph, Big Island Now reports. That means it will be running most of the time, day and night. In many locations, that makes it even more reliable than solar.

Also unlike traditional windmills, the VCCT is safe for birds. In fact, Hoodline reports that some birds nest in the Japanese towers — eliminating one of the biggest downsides of traditional windmills, which sometimes kill birds that try to fly between the blades.

The VCCT is even quieter than traditional windmills, so it doesn't create so much noise pollution — another reason it'll work well in a city.

All these benefits add up to affordable, safe, reliable energy for local residents — without producing the toxic and heat-trapping air pollution that comes from less eco-friendly energy sources such as coal. If this test is successful, the VCCT could become a tool in our kit for cooling Earth and making a healthier world for all.

Other ways to incorporate wind power into building projects include this amazing wind fence.

