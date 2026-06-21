World's oldest land animal is 194, has met royalty, and just became a Guinness Icon

Some researchers even say he could be older than that estimate.

Jonathan the tortoise has already lived through nearly two centuries of world history — and he is still adding to his remarkable legacy by becoming a Guinness World Record holder.

At 194 years old, the Seychelles giant tortoise added another honor to his record, earning the title of Guinness World Records Icon while remaining the oldest living land animal, United Press International and USA Today reported.

What happened?

Jonathan, who lives on the British territory island of St. Helena, was honored by Guinness after reaching yet another annual milestone, turning 194.

St. Helena Gov. Nigel Phillips told the record-keeping organization that the tortoise "has met royalty, starred in wedding photographs, and delighted tourists."

According to UPI, Jonathan was already fully mature when he was brought from the Seychelles to St. Helena in 1882, marking his birth at no later than 1832. Researchers say he could be even older than that "conservative estimate," per USA Today.

And though Jonathan, also known as Jono, can no longer see or smell, he spends his time eating, basking in the sun, and mating.

Jonathan's age offers a glimpse of how long animals can live when they are protected and well cared for.

Long-lived species such as giant tortoises are often closely tied to healthy environments, and their survival can reflect a broader commitment to environmental stewardship. Yet many species across the globe face the threats of habitat loss, pollution, and climate pressures.

What are people saying?

Phillips called Jonathan "a beloved resident of St. Helena," adding, "He is a symbol of the enduring resilience of this island and its commitment to protecting the environment."

Guinness framed the honor by saying its Icons are "a select group of record holders whose achievements have transcended their field and inspired people across the globe."

On its latest Icons spotlight page, Jonathan can be found in between sporting legends John Cena and Shohei Ohtani, placing him among legendary company.

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