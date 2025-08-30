Fox News anchor hospitalized after contracting 'severe' case of Malaria: 'I have never felt that sick in my life'

"I had been hurting from the top of my head to the tip of my toes."

Fox News anchor John Roberts was hospitalized after contracting an uncommon vector-borne disease, according to a People Magazine exclusive.

What's happening?

Roberts, 68, will not appear on Fox News viewers' screens for the foreseeable future.

The Canadian-born co-host of Fox's "America Reports" was away from his news desk earlier in August, visiting Indonesia on a two-week-long family trip. On Aug. 11, he tweeted a photo taken while diving, followed by a picture of his son hanging out with local kids on Aug. 12.

Roberts returned from the trip seemingly healthy and resumed his co-hosting duties. Within days, Roberts said, he began visibly "shivering" on air.

On Monday, Aug. 25, Roberts sought treatment. He was diagnosed with malaria, a mosquito-borne illness uncommon in the U.S. According to the Centers for Disease Control, around 2,000 cases of malaria are diagnosed annually, the lion's share being travel-related.

Roberts' account of the time between the onset of his malaria symptoms and diagnosis illustrated how the illness rapidly manifested, roughly 10 days after he returned.

FROM OUR PARTNER This simple upgrade can slash thousands off your energy bills while increasing the value of your home — and you can get it done before Thanksgiving Did you know 10% to 20% of heat escapes through your home’s flooring, typically because of bad insulation? That could be costing you thousands in energy bills every year. But a simple flooring refresh could slash those costs — while also increasing your home’s value by as much as 5%. And Lowe’s now offers a seamless one-stop flooring solution that makes the process easy and affordable. You’ll find top brands and styles at prices that fit your budget, all while working with local, independent installers. If you schedule a free in-home measurement online by Nov. 2 and purchase your project by Nov. 12, you can even have your new floors in before Thanksgiving. Learn more

"I had been hurting from the top of my head to the tip of my toes. Literally everywhere. I was also beset with uncontrolled shivering all during my show," he said. Roberts didn't specify when the on-air shivering occurred, but he said it made him suspect he'd contracted influenza.

After a trip to the rheumatologist, Roberts was quickly sent to the emergency room as his symptoms worsened. Although he didn't know where his case fell on the severity spectrum, Roberts emphasized that the illness was the sickest he'd ever felt.

"I don't know exactly how 'severe' it was from a medical classification, but it sure felt severe. I have never felt that sick in my life," the anchor recalled.

On Aug. 26, Roberts tweeted a thank you to Fox News personality Trace Gallagher for filling in on "America Reports" — adding that his case of malaria was the first his doctor had seen.

Why is this concerning?

Malaria is a vector-borne illness that is transmitted primarily through the bites of infected mosquitoes.

While malaria is largely linked to travel in the U.S., the illness is endemic in tropical and sub-tropical countries and climates.

Fox News is primarily filmed in Manhattan. Historically, New York City's climate has been characterized by hot, humid summers and cold, snowy winters.

But in 2020, The New York Times reported that "rising temperatures, which are largely the result of human activity," had shifted its climate to "subtropical," per a National Climate Assessment.

In 2023, the Gates Foundation cautioned that an overheating planet lengthens transmission season and is "altering the malaria map."

The following year, the United Nations Development Program warned that rising temperatures are "supercharging" malaria.

The UNDP referenced a 2022 extreme weather-linked outbreak in Pakistan, after "climate-driven mass flooding created large pools of stagnant water."

What's being done about it?

In August, three lawmakers filed a bipartisan bill in response to a rise in similar vector-borne illnesses spread by ticks.

In their assessment, the Gates Foundation implored governments to take climate mitigation seriously, adding that it was "more important than ever to work toward eradication with urgency."

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.