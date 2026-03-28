Scientists achieve major breakthrough in pursuit of nearly limitless energy device

The configuration is different from the designs of other researchers who are also working to stabilize superheated plasma.

A Japanese nuclear fusion startup is one step closer to creating a commercially viable fusion power generation system.

According to Interesting Engineering, Japanese company Helical Fusion completed a manufacturing machine in collaboration with Sugino Machine Limited that will hopefully help it produce its nuclear fusion reactor.

It all comes down to high-temperature superconducting coils.

These coils are a critical component of the company's Helix Program, which aims to create nearly limitless nuclear fusion energy. Manufacturing the coils is difficult, but with the groundbreaking new machine, the startup has checked off a huge box for this project.

Helical Fusion stated in a press release that "the machine is expected to enable efficient production of high-performance coils and to play a critical role in the upcoming assembly of Helix Haruka."

The machine works by winding high-temperature cables into the distinctive spiral-shaped coils needed for the company's Integrated Demonstration Device, called "Helix Haruka."

Nuclear fusion works by merging two light nuclei into one heavier nucleus under intense pressure and heat, in the state of matter known as plasma. A vast amount of energy is released during this process, as the mass of two nuclei is greater than the mass of a single nucleus. That extra mass converts into energy.

If that energy can be harnessed by a machine, such as in the company's demonstration device and eventually in the planned commercial "Helix Kanata" reactor, this could revolutionize how humans power the world.

According to the company, the coils can help the reactor keep the plasma confined and stable, per IE. The configuration is different from the designs of other researchers who are also working to stabilize and confine superheated plasma using 3D magnetic fields.

Nuclear fusion energy could make power more affordable and accessible worldwide. This could ultimately mean cheaper utility bills and a different kind of energy industry.

Currently, society is mostly reliant on fossil fuels that are costly to extract and pollute the planet. Nuclear fusion energy would create energy independence for countries and a cleaner, cooler Earth for everyone.

The two core developments needed to complete the Helix Haruka demonstration device are high-temperature superconducting magnets and an integrated blanket/divertor concept, according to the company.

To construct a nuclear fusion reactor capable of producing energy at a commercial scale, three requirements must be met, per the release: maintainability, net electricity production, and steady operation at all times. The coil-making machine is a big step closer to finishing the project.

Later this year, Helical will transport the machine to the site where the reactor will be assembled. The company's goal is to complete all necessary technology and begin Helix Haruka demonstrations by about 2030, according to IE.

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