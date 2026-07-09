Before changing the world, Jane Goodall found inspiration in one surprising childhood moment

That journey would eventually make her a household name in wildlife science.

Long before Jane Goodall was known around the world for her work with wild chimps and conservation, she was inspired by Dr. Doolittle and a hen laying eggs.

What happened?

The National Geographic Museum recently explained how these inspirations shaped Goodall in a post on social media.

In the post, commenters were invited to share the "spark moment" that inspired them to start advocating for the planet.

"[Goodall's] spark moment came from observing a hen laying eggs at just four years old and a fascination with the book The Story of Dr. Doolittle, a children's story about chimpanzees climbing in trees," the post read.

It continued by explaining that these moments and stories led Goodall to become a wildlife researcher, a globally acclaimed conservationist, and an inspiration to millions.

"If it weren't for [the book], I might never have gone to Africa," Goodall once said, according to the post.

That journey would eventually make her a household name in wildlife science and a leading advocate for protecting the natural world.

Why does it matter?

Goodall's story traces her life's work back to childhood experiences with animals and books.

It also speaks to the role that access to nature, animals, and education can play in children's lives.

Backyard exploration, a farm visit, or a library book may seem minor in the moment, but those experiences can help shape future scientists, advocates, volunteers, and community leaders.

What are people saying?

In the comments, many shared their "spark moments."

"My spark moment was as a child, sitting in a steakhouse with my family and looking at the placemat's drawing of a living cow divided into sections of meat," one user wrote. "I've been a vegetarian over three decades now and a climate activist for one."

"I attribute my 'spark' … to my childhood obsession with Pokemon," another commenter wrote. "The moment I realized our actual real world animals are just as cool if not cooler than most Pokemon, it was all over."

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