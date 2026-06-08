Jane Goodall's longtime chimp friend fathered more known offspring than any other on record

"His legacy lives on through his many descendants."

A new post from the Jane Goodall Institute is giving one chimpanzee his flowers years after his death. The photo tribute spotlights Wilkie, a longtime subject of Jane Goodall's research who reportedly fathered more known offspring than any other chimp on record.

What happened?

In a June 1 photo post, the Jane Goodall Institute looked back at Wilkie, a chimp born in 1972 soon after Goodall arrived in Gombe. The caption introduces him as "an old friend of Jane's" and highlights his role in both her research and chimp family history.

According to the institute, Wilkie's life was part of the work that expanded the understanding of chimpanzee behavior. The caption says he "holds the record for fathering the most known offspring to date" and later became "a father of over 10!"

Because Wilkie was "a central figure in her research," the institute says, Goodall was able to follow his life from infancy into adulthood. It adds that although Wilkie died in 2013, "his legacy lives on through his many descendants."

Why does it matter?

Goodall's observations in Gombe changed public understanding of chimpanzees, shifting them from distant wildlife subjects to socially complex animals with relationships, rivalries, parenting patterns, and distinct personalities.

The more people understand chimpanzees as intelligent, deeply social animals, the stronger the case for protecting their habitats and supporting conservation efforts becomes. Following the same chimpanzee community across generations also helps scientists spot patterns that shorter studies could easily miss, including family lines, survival, and reproduction.

What are people saying?

Calling Wilkie "an old friend of Jane's," the institute says he helped document a "remarkable journey from infancy" to fatherhood.

The post has thousands of likes with one person commenting, "Really miss you mam." Another wrote, "Such a great woman. I love you very much… Thank you for your existence, which makes me still love the world. I believe that there are lovely and kind people like you in the world."

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