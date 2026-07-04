Jane Goodall said kisses, embraces, and handholding showed chimps are just 'like us'

"They were the best days of my life, living with these chimpanzees."

In a recent video from the Jane Goodall Institute, the late, famous primatologist and environmental advocate was shown emphasizing how much chimpanzee behavior can resemble our own, sparking both wonder and sadness.

What happened?

The Jane Goodall Institute recently posted the video clip on Instagram, showing Goodall comparing and contrasting human and chimpanzee behaviors.

The famed conservationist was looking back on her time living among chimpanzees and what those years taught her. She said, "They were the best days of my life, living with these chimpanzees."

Goodall explained in the video that it was "magical… just how like us they are." She later points to the ways the chimps communicated without language: "Of course, they can't speak with words, but with communication by gesture, kissing, embracing, holding hands, patting one another, begging for food."

The video's caption explained some of the intangible contributions the primatologist made to society, saying, "One of Jane Goodall's greatest contributions to science and humankind is that she proved that humans are not so different from the rest of the animal kingdom."

Why does it matter?

The post points back to Goodall's research that changed more than one scientific field. Her observations of chimpanzees using tools, showing emotion, and forming social relationships helped challenge the idea that humans were wholly separate from other animals, influencing both primatology and broader public views of intelligence and nature.

Goodall's legacy still carries weight as habitat destruction and biodiversity loss continue to endanger species worldwide.

What are people saying?

The reaction in the comments centered on Goodall's lasting influence.

One commenter wrote, "A few years ago today, I had the honor of presenting my books to Dr. Jane Goodall. It's a memory I will cherish forever. Rest in peace, and thank you for leaving the world far better than you found it."

Another commenter echoed a similar sentiment, saying, "She changed all our lives….and lives still in our hearts and minds. Thank you JGI."

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