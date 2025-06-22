Scientists issue urgent warning over health threat lurking on US farms: 'More people are going to die'

"It's being sprayed, as we speak."

A spray being used on American crops may be raising resistance to a new antifungal treatment that's been in development for decades, according to The Telegraph.

What's happening?

Ipflufenoquin started being applied to U.S. crops around 2022. It was one of the few treatments for the Aspergillus fungus, which can cause serious lung problems for people who ingest it. Canada and Australia followed suit in approving its use.

The problem is that British researchers have spent 20 years and over $330 million building another antifungal treatment with the same goal and similar method.

According to recent research, the drug, Olorofim, may face resistant strains of the fungus as soon as it's released, thanks to people's prior exposure to ipflufenoquin.

Why are fungicides important?

"It's being sprayed, as we speak, in the U.S. to treat fungal infections of pome fruits and almonds," said Michael Bromley from the Manchester Fungal Infection Group, per The Telegraph. "The worry is that we're going to see a lot more resistance, more people are going to die."

Even with the release of Olorofim, there's a chance it could generate the same resistance in fungi over time.

Shifting climates are creating new opportunities for different types of fungi. Bananas are becoming more susceptible to one particular strain. Cases of humans catching another fungus have increased by 1,200% since 2017, thanks to increased global temperatures. Lethal fungal infections have been on a steep incline globally, reported the Telegraph.

Even with effective fungicides being applied commercially, agricultural runoff poses its own host of ecological costs. Natural solutions are more forgiving on that front, but they're harder to apply at scale.

What's being done about fungicides?

New technologies like these fungicides are important tools to have, provided there aren't redundant efforts, such as with ipflufenoquin and Olorofim.

Fungicides help deal with health threats posed by emerging fungi and reduced crop yields, alongside new monitoring methods and new breeds of crops.

