Tech enthusiast shares photo of stunning discovery at recycling center: 'You got lucky'

Incredibly, this is not an isolated incident.

As society increasingly relies on computers, phones, and other technology to get through daily life, electronic waste has become a huge issue.

In fact, according to the World Health Organization, "electronic waste is one of the fastest growing solid waste streams in the world."

But one man's trash is another man's treasure, as a poster on the subreddit r/dumpsterdiving can attest.

Photo Credit: Reddit

They found an iPad Pro 2nd Generation 11-inch at a Target recycling center, and they shared a picture of their momentous find.

They explained in a caption, "I found the pencil and cover at a thrift shop, and this just needed a simple ribbon cable fix on it to start it working."

Incredibly, this is not an isolated incident of some enterprising person finding thrown-away treasure.





One lucky dumpster diver posted that they found new, in-the-box electrical conduit fittings, not once, but twice.

Another poster found an old-school Nintendo Entertainment System with a few games and controllers.

When electronic devices such as mobile phones and tablets are not disposed of properly, they can become hazardous.

The economic toll of such irresponsible behavior is significant. Valuable technological parts, such as lithium batteries, are expensive and time-consuming to produce, and throwing them in the trash is a waste of materials.

The environmental impact is also a concern. Over one thousand dangerous chemicals, including known neurotoxicants such as lead, can leak and contaminate water and soil. Pregnant women and children are especially vulnerable.

There are many ways to prevent wasteful practices when it comes to electronics. Knowing your local recycling options is a tremendous asset. There are also many great programs that offer rewards for recycling your old computers, phones, and tablets. You can even make money and help the environment at the same time.

Commenters on the original post could not believe the valuable discovery.

One said, "You got lucky as f*** with that one, great find."

Another simply added, "Wow!"

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.