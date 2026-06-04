Investigation uncovers hidden source of plastic pollution along Great Lakes rail corridors

"I have to believe we are smarter than this."

A new investigation is shining a light on a mess most people never see: tiny plastic pellets scattered along Great Lakes rail lines before they ever become bottles, food containers, or takeout packaging.

What's happening?

A Chicago Tribune investigation documented thousands of plastic pellets — also known as nurdles — littering a rail siding in Erie, Pennsylvania, a Great Lakes city with at least 15 factories that turn raw plastic into everyday products.

The Chicago Tribune reported that semitrucks pulled up to railcars and vacuumed pellets from shipments arriving from the Gulf Coast and the Ohio River Valley. Afterward, researcher Sherri Mason found the gravel bed speckled with translucent white pellets, the building blocks of plastic bottles and packaging.

The Tribune also found internal documents suggesting oil, chemical, and tobacco companies helped fund ad campaigns that blamed ordinary Americans for litter — including the well-known "Crying Indian" ad — even as plastic escaped throughout their own supply chains.

By blaming consumers for industry oversights and carelessness toward the environment, industry executives borrowed from the Big Tobacco "playbook" to divert attention away from the reality of their harmful practices.

Why does it matter?

Once nurdles enter waterways, they can break down into microplastics that contaminate beaches, fish habitat, and drinking water sources.

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One estimate cited by the Tribune says more than 22 million pounds of plastic waste make its way into the Great Lakes each year.

The report found Lake Michigan trails only Lake Erie in the amount of nurdles and other microplastics.

The findings also challenge a longstanding industry narrative. Americans have been told for decades that plastic pollution is largely a consumer behavior problem, even though EPA data cited by the Tribune shows the U.S. recycling rate for plastics has remained below 10%.

What are people saying?

The Tribune described the pellets as leftovers from "American industry's insatiable appetite for plastic."

"I have to believe we are smarter than this," said Heather McTeer Toney, a former regional EPA administrator. "I have to believe we have the ingenuity, the innovation, and the God-given common sense to figure out how to move forward and be sustainable."

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