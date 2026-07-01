Minnesota council backs data center freeze after 700 residents petitioned

It would draw about five megawatts daily, or roughly the electricity use of up to 4,800 homes.

One Minnesota community is temporarily pausing all new data center projects while officials weigh residents' concerns and the possibility of legal action from a developer.

What happened?

On June 26, Inver Grove Heights' City Council approved a one-year moratorium on new data center projects in a 3-2 vote, saying the pause will allow the city to examine possible effects on nearby neighborhoods, the environment, and the electric grid.

City officials took up the issue at a Friday morning meeting that had been moved earlier in the week. As FOX 9 reported, the debate ended with council members backing a temporary halt so the city can review potential impacts before more data center construction proceeds.

At the center of the debate is a roughly 55,000-square-foot data center. And while developers described it as "small-scale," officials said it would draw about five megawatts daily, or roughly the electricity use of up to 4,800 homes, according to FOX 9.

Now, attorneys are warning council members about the legal risk of the moratorium. The League of Minnesota Cities has since retained a legal team due to the potential of a lawsuit stemming from this decision, per FOX 9.

Yet, public support for the pause remained strong, with hundreds of community members voicing their opposition to the AI data centers through a petition with 700 signers and in person.

Why does it matter?

For residents opposing the project, the issue is whether the city should allow a major industrial development to proceed before the public has a clearer understanding of the trade-offs involving noise, water use, and electricity demand.

Opponents of moratoriums argue that delays can discourage investment, create legal costs, and slow projects that might be manageable with proper planning.

What's being done?

Notably, this decision was a pause, not a permanent rejection. The moratorium gives Inver Grove Heights up to a year to study possible environmental and infrastructure impacts before allowing additional data center development.

Residents have also pushed for an Environmental Impact Worksheet, which could trigger a more formal review of the site and its effects.

Utility planning is also expected to be part of the conversation. Xcel Energy said it would continue improving infrastructure to supply energy to the data center and that it would operate on a line funded by the builder, per FOX 9.

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