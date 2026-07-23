What looks lush on Iraq's Tigris is an invasive weed that is choking fish and breeding mosquitoes

Sections of the Tigris have been overtaken by water hyacinth.

What appears to be a harmless layer of green on Iraq's Tigris River is being treated by officials and environmental advocates as a sign of a worsening ecological problem.

They say the rapid spread of water hyacinth is suffocating life below the surface, adding to pollution concerns, and creating more favorable conditions for mosquitoes.

What's happening?

Sections of the Tigris have been overtaken by water hyacinth, a fast-growing aquatic plant, according to Kurdistan24. Its thick surface growth keeps sunlight from reaching the vegetation below.

Dr. Iktifaa al-Hasnawi, administrative and financial undersecretary with Iraq's Ministry of Environment, told Kurdistan24 that the plant's spread is upsetting biological balance, harming fish populations, and creating environmental damage.

Unfortunately, repeated removal campaigns are unlikely to solve the problem by themselves if sewage and other pollutants keep entering the river and creating nutrient-rich conditions that allow the plant to return quickly.

Why is this concerning?

The Tigris River is one of Iraq's most important freshwater resources, which means problems in the river can ripple out to communities, food systems, and public health.

When people don't manage aquatic plants properly, they can reduce water quality, damage fish habitat, and threaten species that depend on a balanced aquatic environment. For families and workers who rely on the river, that can mean fewer fish, dirtier water, and a weaker local ecosystem.

Kurdistan24 also reported that the heavy growth of the plant expands mosquito breeding areas, adding another concern for nearby residents.

Whenever pollution rebounds, it can create ecological imbalance. Unless wastewater and other contaminants are reduced, even large cleanup efforts can turn into an expensive cycle of removal without lasting recovery.

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