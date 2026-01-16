Energy experts urge homeowners to consider next-gen HVACs as electricity costs spike: 'They really dominate on efficiency, payback, energy bills'

They cost less to install and require less space.

Energy experts are encouraging homeowners to explore heat pump technology as a powerful way to slash utility bills and protect against rising energy costs nationwide. The issue has become even more urgent as federal incentives for home energy improvements expire at the end of this year, creating a narrow window for families to maximize their savings.

Bill Gerosa, a homeowner living 30 miles north of New York City, was spending around $6,700 annually to heat and cool his house, per the Milwaukee Independent. After installing a ground-source heat pump for $13,000 — made more affordable by state and utility incentives — his monthly energy use plunged by two-thirds.

Combining the new system with solar panels reduced his heating and cooling bills to virtually nothing, and he was able to recoup the installation costs within seven years, according to the article.

Heat pumps use electricity to gather heat from one place and move it to another, making them three to five times more efficient than technologies that must generate heat before distributing it. Advances in today's systems also mean heat pumps keep homes cool in triple-digit heat and warm even well below zero.

Air-source heat pumps cost less to install and require less space, making them ideal for moderate climates. Ground-source pumps, also known as geothermal systems, cost more upfront but deliver tested, long-term efficiency.

"They're seeing the ground temperature of about 50 degrees, not the outside air temp," said Ted Tiffany, senior technical lead for the Building Decarbonization Coalition, per the Milwaukee Independent. "So that's where they really dominate on efficiency, payback, energy bills, peak demand on the grid, all of those things."

Furthermore, heat pumps produce far less pollution than gas-powered systems — even when the electricity in use comes from coal-fired plants. The National Renewable Energy Laboratory found that, almost everywhere in the U.S., switching to a heat pump reduces harmful pollution and improves air quality.

Take it from Mike Henchen, buildings program principal for clean energy nonprofit RMI, who noted the widespread benefits, per the Milwaukee Independent: "We should [switch to using heat pumps] now, pretty much everywhere."

