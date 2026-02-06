Airbnb host shares honest fears about installing high-tech kitchen appliances in her rental unit: 'I would be really worried'

Dozens of Airbnb hosts shared their reviews after a fellow host expressed concerns about installing an induction stove in a rental unit.

In a post on the r/airbnb_hosts subreddit, one host asked others if they would recommend having an induction stove in rentals. The Redditor's major concern was about whether the stove was user-friendly for guests.

"I think it probably requires a bit of a learning curve, and short term guests may not want to deal with it," the Redditor wrote.

Several other Airbnb hosts responded with their own experiences involving guests and induction stoves. Many of them had no trouble at all.

"My guests have loved mine," one commenter responded. "It is easy to operate and other than providing the right pots and pans, there is no real learning curve."

Another commenter pointed out that gas stoves can cause more trouble than induction due to user error.

"I don't have gas at any of my ski condos, but I would be really worried with having a gas stove and the kinds of dumb things guests sometimes do," the Reddit user wrote.

Induction stoves are easy and affordable solutions that can help avoid the dangers of gas stoves. The planet-friendly cooktops come with a built-in safety feature that prevents the surface from heating without cookware.

Additionally, induction cooktops are three times more efficient than gas stoves, according to Consumer Reports. They can boil water 20-40% faster than alternative options. Plus, using an induction stove can help lower your gas and electricity bills, per the Department of Energy.

Homeowners can get up to $840 off the cost of an induction in certain states thanks to government incentives. If you're a renter or if you have a strict budget, plug-in induction burners are excellent options to consider. The burners start at the relatively low price of about $50.

In comparison to gas, induction stoves are also easier to clean because of their smooth surfaces — a fact that may have "sold" the Reddit user on installing induction stoves in rental units after all.

