New study exposes hidden health threat lurking inside popular fitness centers: 'Among the highest ever documented'

A new study has revealed a concerning trend in indoor rock climbing shoes. According to research published in Environmental Science and Technology Air, the rubber soles of rock climbing shoes have been found to release toxic chemicals into indoor climbing facilities at dangerously high levels.

What's happening?

Indoor rock climbing shoes are designed with a rubber sole to give climbers traction. However, that sole is causing more harm than good, per a new study.

Researchers from the University of Vienna and EPFL Lausanne have recently discovered that the rubber in rock climbing soles is releasing chemicals at "levels comparable to busy roadways in major cities," according to ScienceBlog.

The study compared the shoe soles to car tires, explaining that as the climbers scale up the indoor rock, their shoes leave behind rubber particles. These particles are then released into the facility, and since they consist of chemical additives, they essentially pollute the facility's air.

What shocked the researchers, however, was the level of toxic chemicals these soles release into the air.

"The levels we measured are among the highest ever documented worldwide, comparable to multilane roads in megacities," said corresponding author Thilo Hofmann, professor of environmental geosciences at the University of Vienna, per ScienceBlog.

Why are airborne chemicals important?

Long-term exposure to the chemicals released by rubber climbing soles can pose serious health risks.

According to the research findings, for individuals consistently in these facilities, such as regular climbers and employees, the "daily intake of certain compounds was calculated to be up to 29 nanograms per kilogram of body weight per day." To put that number in context, that level of exposure is higher than what industrial site workers experience.

What's worse, rubber pollution is associated with health complications, including respiratory diseases, cardiovascular problems, and even cancer.

What's being done about indoor airborne pollutants?

Studies like this are helping provide the necessary evidence revealing the health risks associated with different types of airborne pollutants. Now, companies need to explore alternatives to rubber soles to protect indoor rock climbers and employees from heightened exposure.

"It is essential to switch to sole materials with fewer harmful substances," said Hofmann, adding that manufacturers are not sufficiently aware of the problem. The rubber they purchase for soles contains a "cocktail of undesirable chemicals."

