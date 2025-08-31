Officials launch satellite tech that could save lives in natural disasters: 'There is also a need to address their root causes'

Certain threats are becoming more and more prevalent.

India's government has unveiled three major technology platforms, including satellite technology, as part of its new disaster management plan, which will help tackle an increase in extreme weather events such as flooding.

India's home minister, Amit Shah, announced the new technology platforms in June at the annual conference of Relief Commissioners, Secretaries of Disaster Management, and State Disaster Response Forces, as reported by The Hindu.

The three platforms are the Integrated Control Room for Emergency Response, the National Database for Emergency Management Lite 2.0, and the Flood Hazard Zonation Atlas of Assam.

This exciting announcement will support communities in becoming better equipped for weather emergencies like floods. For instance, the Flood Hazard Zonation Atlas of Assam will aid local organizations in managing major floods by offering real-time data on flood impacts and river water levels.

This information will enhance disaster preparedness, guide responsible development in floodplain areas, and promote agricultural practices that are resilient to flooding.

As reported by The Hindu, Shah explained the proactive nature of the response, saying, "While everyone is fully prepared to tackle disasters, there is also a need to address their root causes."

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

India has battled a lot of flooding recently, due to extreme monsoon rains. Monsoon rains are becoming more erratic and arriving earlier as a result of human-induced climate change, which is causing changes to our weather systems.

These floods are a severe danger to life and also destroy property, crops, and infrastructure.

More and more people are recognizing that restoring nature and adapting farming and other practices are the best ways to protect communities from extreme weather events and mitigate some of the damaging effects of a warming planet.

Globally, there has been a big push to restore natural habitats, such as mangroves, forests, and grassland, to benefit humans, animals, and the environment.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.