Officials unveil 'world premiere' highway technology that could change the future of EVs: 'Will be the most powerful in the world'

The system will be able to charge all vehicles, from passenger cars to heavy-duty trucks and buses.

Florida is working on a way for drivers to charge their electric vehicles on the go.

CleanTechnica reported that the Central Florida Expressway Authority and Advancing Sustainability through Powered Infrastructure for Roadway Electrification have partnered to bring in-road charging to Lake County and Orange County on State Road 516, stretching a little over 4 miles.

This is the first-ever concrete-lane installation for wireless charging. The system will be able to charge all vehicles, from passenger cars to heavy-duty trucks and buses. Electromagnetic technology works similarly to smaller devices that you use, like toothbrush chargers. It will be able to detect the vehicle above it.

The Central Florida Expressway Authority has hired a Norwegian company, ENRX, which is known for its work with this technology. It has over 25 years of experience testing and installing it in concrete. It has several pilots in Europe that have had success with more than 90% efficiency with a power capacity of 180 kilowatts when driving 50 miles per hour.

Sergio Perez of ENRX told the Orlando Sentinel that "it is a world premiere" and "will be the most powerful in the world."

Construction broke ground in April and is expected to go until 2027.

The project also includes a wildlife underpass for animals to cross over to the Green Swamp. Wildlife crossings like this have become more common to decrease accidents with vehicles and wildlife. For example, the largest wildlife crossing has started construction in Los Angeles.

The project is expected to be near $550 million, with $14 million going toward the in-road charging construction.

A study conducted in the San Francisco Bay Area shows that EVs can reduce pollution. Data from sensors collected between 2018 and 2022 showed a 1.8% reduction in toxic gases per year. Reducing pollution in a community can improve the community's health, but the U.S. has been slow to build the charging infrastructure.

Michelle Maikisch, executive director of the Central Florida Expressway Authority, said: "The Lake/Orange Expressway will be an example of what is possible when we think about transportation into the future."

