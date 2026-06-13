As Illinois lawmakers fail to regulate data centers, communities are learning just how limited their legal options are

"People are worried, and they have every right to be."

With Illinois lawmakers failing to approve a major data center bill, communities around the state are now confronting how limited their legal options can become.

What happened?

According to Shaw Local, the proposed Illinois POWER Act would have added transparency requirements and utility-related limits for data centers, but it died without ever getting a vote.

Gov. JB Pritzker is now pushing to stop processing agreements for the state's Data Center Investment Program beginning July 1.

"Illinoisans have a right to know what's happening in their communities, including how much water, electricity, and other resources data centers will use," Pritzker said. "We must ensure tech companies operate a transparent process with opportunities for community members to voice their concerns and opinions."

Meanwhile, local officials and lawmakers are trying to fill the gap.

State Sen. Darby Hills has introduced Senate Bill 1050, which would give counties and municipalities more authority over data center size, location, water protections, and noise mitigation. The bill would also require at least one public hearing before approval.

State Rep. Jed Davis has put forward a separate plan, House Bill 5755, that would send data center proposals to local voters through referendums.

Why does it matter?

Data centers are increasingly at the center of disputes over land use, pollution, energy demand, and water consumption, especially as AI fuels the rapid expansion of computing infrastructure.

These facilities can support useful technologies, including AI tools that help optimize clean energy systems and improve grid efficiency. However, they can also consume enormous amounts of electricity and water, and potentially contribute to higher utility bills or added strain on local resources.

Officials in Bourbonnais said they were being proactive after being approached about a possible project. Even so, a planning agenda that included a "data center" still drew a crowd of more than 100 residents.

In Lockport, city leaders also indicated that local authority alone may not be enough without broader oversight.

After a large data center was approved near the proposed site, Joliet-area residents filed a lawsuit.

What are people saying?

Hills said, "People are worried, and they have every right to be," adding, "Good policy starts with listening to the people directly affected."

Lockport City Administrator Ben Benson was more direct: "Any tools for local authorities are certainly helpful; however, the state and feds are missing the point; this industry needs to be regulated much like a utility."

Davis said local residents deserve the deciding vote: "We really want [voters] to have the final say because they have a better pulse on the community."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.