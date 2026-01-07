Officials uncover illegal activity operating in several apartment buildings: 'Many residents .. have even been forced to move out'

The government says it's going to take swift action to crack down on this ongoing issue.

Officials in India are cracking down on unauthorized electronic waste disposal, issuing numerous citations.

According to the Times of India, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, or MCD, issued citations to 35 illegal e-waste units that were operating out of residential buildings. They were ordered to shut down within 48 hours or be sealed.

"The deputy commissioner's office conducted inspections and issued notices," said Licensing Committee Chairman Sanjeev Kumar. "We've also sought verification of all localities where such violations are occurring."

Deputy Speaker Mohan Singh Bisht said that there are hundreds of similar facilities operating around the area.

"These vendors stock old computers, LED screens, wires, coolers, and other electronic parts in houses," Bisht began.

"At night, they burn the scrap on roads near residential areas to extract metals, filling the air with toxic fumes. Many residents, suffering from breathing problems, have even been forced to move out of [their areas]."

E-waste is a growing problem worldwide as we become increasingly reliant on new devices and technology. Much of the technology we use on a day-to-day basis contains toxic metals and chemicals, such as lead, nickel, and mercury.

When those products are burned, metals and toxins enter the atmosphere, soil, and water, causing severe health problems.

Moreover, almost all modern electronics contain some form of lithium-ion battery. If those aren't disposed of properly, they pose a serious fire or explosion hazard, putting people nearby at risk.

The best way to dispose of e-waste is to take it to proper facilities, such as specialized recycling centers in your area. There are also several ways to make money from your old electronics, saving money and the planet.

Delhi environment minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said the government is taking swift and strict action to crack down on unlicensed e-waste facilities in the region.

